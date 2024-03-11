Listen Live

Will Smith Trends On X After John Cena Went Full Butt Naked At Oscars

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

96th Annual Oscars - Show

Will Smith and The Oscars will forever be linked after the slapping incident heard around the world involving the actor and Chris Rock. However, some on X are wondering out loud why Will Smith is banned for his actions but John Cena going nude on the Oscars stage got to fly without a hitch.

In a bit with Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, John Cena presented the nominees for the Best Costume Design award. Cena’s state of undress was a callback to the 1974 Academy Awards ceremony where a naked streaker took to the stage.

Cena elected not to run across the stage but instead was naked save for covering the front of his privates with the nominee list. The award was given to Holly Waddington, who worked on the film, Poor Things.

While the moment was focused on being comedic at its root, it appears some on X are wondering how the academy heads let this fly and Smith was hit with a decade-long ban from the festivities.

There are also folks online calling the moment for Cena a “humiliation ritual” as a part of whatever phantom Hollywood cabal’s initiation practices. We’ll leave that one alone for all the reasons one can imagine.

As it stands, Will Smith is trending on X, formerly Twitter, and we’ve got reactions to John Cena’s moment below.

Photo: Getty

Will Smith Trends On X After John Cena Went Full Butt Naked At Oscars  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire

Local

The Murder of a 5-year-old Found in a Suitcase Getting National Attention Again

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Prosecutor: 5 Juveniles in Custody for Banging on the Door of a Home

Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close