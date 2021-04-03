HomeSports

Wild For The Night: Sauced Paul Pierce Hops On Instagram Live With Strippers, Twitter Says His Days At ESPN Are Numbered

Posted April 3, 2021

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Paul Pierce Hops On IG Live With Strippers, Twitter Has Nothing But Jokes

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty


Paul Pierce was the “The Truth” on the court, but when it comes to his social media skills, he lacks in that department. 

The retired NBA hooper is no stranger when it comes to trending on social media for all of the wrong reasons, and each time it’s of his own doing. Whether it’s always finding ways to hate on LeBron James, talking as if he was the greatest NBA player ever, or seemingly admitting he wasn’t hurt so bad that he had to be carried off the floor but actually had to use the bathroom, he is always the butt of the jokes.

Friday night (Apr.2), Pierce had Twitter talking about him again after deciding to hop on Instagram Live and shared what many are saying is too damn much. During the Livestream, Pierce and many other men can be seen hanging out with escorts or strippers twerking and giving massages. He tells another escort named Monica during the stream that she should be there making money.

Throughout the entire Instagram Live session, fans were bringing up the fact that Pierce is a married man with a child and that he works at ESPN, which Disney owns, and the Livestream could lead to him facing some disciplinary action from the company.

Of course, there were plenty of memes and jokes as well. You can peep them all in the gallery below.

Photo: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Wild For The Night: Sauced Paul Pierce Hops On Instagram Live With Strippers, Twitter Says His Days At ESPN Are Numbered  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

LOL

2.

The jokes write themselves sometimes. 

3.

Lol, y’all play too damn much.

4.

Howling. 

5.

Tears.

6.

Accurate.

7.

8.

Noooooooo

9.

Crrryyyyiinnnggg

Latest
20 items
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball
 1 day ago
04.04.21
Prayers: Actor Malik Yoba’s Mother Has Passed
 1 day ago
04.03.21
5 items
DMX Reportedly Still On Life Support Following Suspected Overdose, Heart Attack’: Report
 1 day ago
04.04.21
Update: DMX Taken off Life Support, Breathing On His Own After Reported Overdose
 1 day ago
04.03.21
Maxwell On The Legacy Of ‘Urban Hang Suite’: ‘Destiny Is Under God’s Control’ [EXCLUSIVE]
 2 days ago
04.03.21
LaKeith Stanfield Is The First Black Samurai In Netflix’s New Anime Series ‘Yasuke’
 2 days ago
04.03.21
9 items
Twitter Celebrates The Life of Marvin Gaye On What Would Be The Iconic Singer’s 82nd Birthday
 2 days ago
04.03.21
Jeezy, ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Wed In Private Ceremony In Atlanta
 3 days ago
04.02.21
4 items
The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion
 3 days ago
04.02.21
Fat Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Attend Big Pun Street Naming Ceremony
 3 days ago
04.02.21
Jay Electronica Descends From Bejeweled Hoverboard, Tells Kanye West To “Flame On King”
 3 days ago
04.02.21
Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Accused Of Domestic Violence
 4 days ago
04.01.21
‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death
 4 days ago
04.01.21
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended By Someone Else’s Truth Is Strength
 4 days ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close