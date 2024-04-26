WIBC News/Network Indiana Honored by Society of Professional Journalists

CARMEL, Ind.-The WIBC/Network Indiana news team took home two honors from the society of professional journalists Friday night.

The team won second place for Best Radio Newscast in 2023.

They also took home first place for Best Election/Campaign Coverage in 2023.

The awards were held for print, television, and radio journalists at the 502 Event Centre in Carmel.

