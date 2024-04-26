CARMEL, Ind.-The WIBC/Network Indiana news team took home two honors from the society of professional journalists Friday night.
The team won second place for Best Radio Newscast in 2023.
They also took home first place for Best Election/Campaign Coverage in 2023.
The awards were held for print, television, and radio journalists at the 502 Event Centre in Carmel.
The post WIBC News/Network Indiana Honored by Society of Professional Journalists appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
WIBC News/Network Indiana Honored by Society of Professional Journalists was originally published on wibc.com
1. Radio Election and Campaign CoverageSource:John Herrick WIBC
This is one of two awards the Network Indiana/WIBC News team won Friday night.
2. Second Place for Best Radio NewscastSource:John Herrick WIBC
This award was for a newscast that featured the voices of John Herrick, Matt Bair, Donnie Burgess, and Ryan Hedrick, but it also included work of the whole team.