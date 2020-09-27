Who Is Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend in 2020?

Lil Wayne and new girlfriend Denise Bidot made it official in June via Instagram shortly after the rapper broke off his engagement with his fiance plus-size model and body positivity activist La’Tecia Thomas in early 2020.
Months later the pair seems to be going strong as Instagram posts indicate Bidot planned a birthday getaway for the couple. Bidot posted a flick with her man on a private jet. Hours later Wayne posted a pic of a tropical sunset with the caption, “Thank you” Bidot replied in the comments with a string of emojis.
Who is Lil Wayne’s new girlfriend Denise Bidot?
Denise Bidot is a Miami born model who became the first plus-size model to walk the runway for two straight-size brands during New York Fashion Week. You may have seen Bidot featured in campaigns for Nordstrom, Forever21, Target, Old Navy, Lane Bryant, Levi’s, Macy’s. Bidot also has television credits including nuvoTV’s Curvy Girls, HBO’s Habla Women, and Yahoo! En Español web series Mama vs. Mama.
In 2016, Bidot used her platforms to launch a lifestyle movement called “There Is No Wrong Way to Be a Woman”. In December 2016 she went viral after a picture of her wearing a two-piece bathing suit in Lane Bryant’s new resort collection ad campaign with the photo unretouched showing her stretch marks.
See photos of Lil Wayne and his girlfriend Denise Bidot below!
2. Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot shouts him out on IG
Denise Bidot shouts out her mans Lil Wayne on Instagram, “Thank you for loving me the way you do baby. Don’t think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life. My king.”
3. Denise Bidot wishes hubby Lil Wayne a happy birthday!
Denise Bidot took to Instagram to wish hubby Lil Wayne a happy birthday, “Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic. These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion and laughter than i ever thought possible. You’re my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true. Here’s to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU 🖤🥳🎂”
4. Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot make it Instagram Official on July 10, 2020!
Denise Bidot took to IG with Weezy, “I could kiss you forever… 🖤”
5. Lil Wayne makes it official with girlfriend Denise Bidot
Days after girlfriend Denise Bidot make it IG official, Lil Wayne posted his new boo to his Instagram with the caption, “All…” which is a play on her IG story that she captioned “His”
6. Lil Wayne Says “Stop sleeping on love”
Lil Wayne posted a photo of girlfriend Denise Bidot on Instagram on August 5, 2020 with the caption, “Stop sleepin on love.”
7. Lil Wayne channels The Four Tops lyrics for an IG caption Inspired by his girlfriend
Lil Wayne uses The Four Tops lyrics from “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)” for an IG caption Inspired by his girlfriend “…Like the one I got”
8. Denise Bidot posts about Breonna Taylor
“It’s been 150 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove—and her killers have not been charged. Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten. Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME. This campaign and t-shirt was created by @phenomenal in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, to which all profits will be donated. (Art by @arlyn.garcia )”
9. Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot on body positivity
Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot posts about body positivity, “Letting the stretch marks, rolls and cellulite free… because life’s way too short to be worried about anything other than living your best life 💙😎”
10. Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot for Galore
Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot flicks up for Galore.
11. Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot goes topless
Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot goes topless for Galore
12. Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot for Galore
Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot flicks up for Galore.
13. Denise Bidot has a daughter
“Living life to fullest with my daughter this Mother’s Day & every day 🌸💕”
14. Denise Bidot and her daughter
Denise Bidot and her daughter go ice skating.
15. Denise Bidot and her daughter in Malibu
Denise Bidot and her daughter flick up for a beach pic in Malibu, CA.