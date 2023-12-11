Who Dropped Ya?: All The Companies That Have Cut Ties With Diddy Due To Sexual Assault Allegations, So Far

Sean “Diddy” Combs is finding out that multiple sexual assault allegations are bad for business. The Hip-Hop mogul is starting to see companies that were once loyal to him have begun to cut ties after the whirlwind of controversy surrounding him that started when Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit that claimed he had sexually abused her for years.

Even before Diddy quickly settled the case with Cassie out of court, many speculated that more accusers would come forward with allegations of their own. As of the publication of this story three more women have come forward. The most recent lawsuit claims that Diddy, and two other associates including former Bad Boy exec Harve Pierre, allegedly raped a 17-year-old after flying her out to NYC from Detroit via a private.

The more recent case (at the time of this post) is what made Diddy issued a statement that was “enough was enough,” and he would fight to defend his reputation.

Diddy has always been a hustler, with his hands in multiple business lanes in music, fashion, philanthropy and more. But now some of those entities have started distancing themselves from Diddy, and publicly, too.

We’ve compiled a list of who has dropped Diddy, so far.

