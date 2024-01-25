Listen Live
Which NBA Player Has Played For The Most Teams?

Published on January 25, 2024

Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Which NBA Player Has Played For The Most Teams? (Minimum of 10 Teams)

NBA players often end up playing for multiple teams throughout their career due to various factors.

One reason is trades, where players are moved from one team to another in exchange for other players or draft picks. This can happen if a team wants to acquire a specific player or if a player’s performance does not meet the expectations of their current team.

Another factor is free agency, where players have the opportunity to choose which team they want to play for after their contract with their current team expires. Players may decide to sign with a different team based on factors such as team success, playing time, location, or financial incentives.

Changes in team dynamics, coaching staff, or ownership can also influence a player’s decision to switch teams. Some players may feel that a different team offers better opportunities for personal and professional growth.

It’s important to note that not all NBA players end up playing for multiple teams. There are players who spend their entire careers with a single team, becoming ONE with the franchise and creating a strong bond with the fan base.

Take a look at our list below that shows ‘Which NBA Players Have Played For The Most Teams? (Minimum of 10 Teams)’.

*If a player was traded, released, or left in free agency and later returned to that team it still counts as a new team.*
1. Ish Smith – 16 Teams

Ish Smith - 16 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Houston Rockets
  2. Memphis Grizzlies 
  3. Golden State Warriors
  4. Orlando Magic
  5. Milwaukee Bucks 
  6. Phoenix Suns
  7. Oklahoma City Thunder
  8. Philadelphia 76ers
  9. New Orleans Pelicans
  10. Philadelphia 76ers
  11. Detroit Pistons
  12. Washington Wizards
  13. Charlotte Hornets
  14. Washington Wizards
  15. Denver Nuggets
  16. Charlotte Hornets

2. Kevin Ollie – 15 Teams

Kevin Ollie - 15 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Dallas Mavericks
  2. Orlando Magic
  3. Sacramento Kings
  4. Orlando Magic
  5. Philadelphia 76ers
  6. New Jersey Nets
  7. Philadelphia 76ers
  8. Chicago Bulls
  9. Indiana Pacers
  10. Milwaukee Bucks
  11. Seattle SuperSonics
  12. Cleveland Cavaliers
  13. Philadelphia 76ers
  14. Minnesota Timberwolves
  15. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Joe Smith – 15 Teams

Joe Smith - 15 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Golden State Warriors
  2. Philadelphia 76ers 
  3. Minnesota Timberwolves 
  4. Detroit Pistons 
  5. Minnesota Timberwolves 
  6. Milwaukee Bucks
  7. Denver Nuggets
  8. Philadelphia 76ers 
  9. Chicago Bulls
  10. Cleveland Cavaliers
  11. Oklahoma City Thunder
  12. Cleveland Cavaliers
  13. Atlanta Hawks
  14. New Jersey Nets
  15. Los Angeles Lakers

4. Anthony Tolliver – 15 Teams

Anthony Tolliver - 15 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. San Antonio Spurs
  2. Portland Trail Blazers
  3. Golden State Warriors
  4. Minnesota Timberwolves
  5. Atlanta Hawks
  6. Charlotte Bobcats
  7. Pheonix Suns
  8. Detroit Pistons
  9. Sacramento Kings
  10. Detroit Pistons
  11. Minnesota Timberwolves
  12. Portland Trail Blazers
  13. Sacramento Kings
  14. Memphis Grizzlies
  15. Philadelphia 76ers

5. Chucky Brown – 14 Teams

Chucky Brown - 14 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Cleveland Cavaliers 
  2. Los Angeles Lakers 
  3. New Jersey Nets 
  4. Dallas Mavericks 
  5. Houston Rockets
  6. Phoenix Suns
  7. Milwaukee Bucks
  8. Atlanta Hawks
  9. Charlotte Hornets
  10. San Antonio Spurs
  11. Charlotte Hornets
  12. Golden State Warriors
  13. Cleveland Cavaliers
  14. Sacramento Kings

6. Tony Massenburg – 14 Teams

Tony Massenburg - 14 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. San Antonio Spurs
  2. Charlotte Hornets
  3. Boston Celtics
  4. Golden State Warriors
  5. Los Angeles Clippers
  6. Toronto Raptors
  7. Philadelphia 76ers
  8. New Jersey Nets
  9. Vancouver Grizzlies
  10. Houston Rockets
  11. Vancouver Grizzlies/Memphis Grizzlies (Same stint)
  12. Utah Jazz
  13. Sacramento Kings
  14. San Antonio Spurs

7. Jeff Green – 13 Teams

Jeff Green - 13 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Seattle SuperSonics
  2. Oklahoma City Thunder 
  3. Boston Celtics 
  4. Memphis Grizzlies 
  5. Los Angeles Clippers 
  6. Orlando Magic 
  7. Cleveland Cavaliers 
  8. Washington Wizards 
  9. Utah Jazz
  10. Houston Rockets 
  11. Brooklyn Nets 
  12. Denver Nuggets
  13. Houston Rockets

8. Mike James – 13 Teams

Mike James - 13 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Miami Heat
  2. Boston Celtics
  3. Detroit Pistons
  4. Milwaukee Bucks
  5. Houston Rockets
  6. Toronto Raptors
  7. Minnesota Timberwolves
  8. Houston Rockets
  9. New Orleans Hornets
  10. Washington Wizards
  11. Chicago Bulls
  12. Dallas Mavericks
  13. Chicago Bulls

9. Trevor Ariza – 13 Teams

Trevor Ariza - 13 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. New York Knicks
  2. Orlando Magic
  3. Los Angeles Lakers
  4. Houston Rockets
  5. New Orleans Hornets
  6. Washington Wizards
  7. Houston Rockets
  8. Phoenix Suns
  9. Washington Wizards
  10. Sacramento Kings
  11. Portland Trail Blazers
  12. Miami Heat
  13. Los Angeles Lakers

10. Garrett Temple – 13 Teams

Garrett Temple - 13 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Houston Rockets
  2. Sacramento Kings
  3. San Antonio Spurs
  4. Milwaukee Bucks
  5. Charlotte Bobcats
  6. Washington Wizards
  7. Sacramento Kings
  8. Memphis Grizzlies
  9. Los Angeles Clippers
  10. Brooklyn nets
  11. Chicago Bulls
  12. New Orleans Pelicans
  13. Toronto Raptors

11. Jim Jackson – 12 Teams

Jim Jackson - 12 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Dallas Mavericks 
  2. New Jersey Nets 
  3. Philadelphia 76ers 
  4. Golden State Warriors 
  5. Portland Trail Blazers 
  6. Atlanta Hawks
  7. Cleveland Cavaliers
  8. Miami heat
  9. Sacramento Kings
  10. Houston Rockets
  11. Phoenix Suns
  12. Los Angeles Lakers

12. D.J. Augustin – 12 Teams

D.J. Augustin - 12 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Charlotte Bobcats
  2. Indiana Pacers 
  3. Toronto Raptors 
  4. Chicago Bulls 
  5. Detroit Pistons 
  6. Oklahoma City Thunder 
  7. Denver Nuggets
  8. Orlando Magic
  9. Milwaukee Bucks 
  10. Houston Rockets 
  11. Los Angeles Lakers
  12. Houston Rockets

13. Earl Boykins – 12 Teams

Earl Boykins - 12 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. New Jersey Nets
  2. Cleveland Cavaliers
  3. Orlando Magic
  4. Cleveland Cavaliers
  5. Los Angeles Clippers
  6. Golden State Warriors
  7. Denver Nuggets
  8. Milwaukee Bucks
  9. Charlotte Bobcats
  10. Washington Wizards
  11. Milwaukee Bucks
  12. Houston Rockets

14. Lou Amundson – 11 Teams

Lou Amundson - 11 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Utah Jazz
  2. Philadelphia 76ers
  3. Pheonix Suns
  4. Golden State Warriors
  5. Indiana Pacers
  6. Minnesota Timberwolves
  7. Chicago Bulls
  8. New Orleans Hornets/New Orleans Pelicans (Same stint)
  9. Chicago Bulls
  10. Cleveland Cavaliers
  11. New York Knicks

15. James Ennis III – 11 Teams

James Ennis III - 11 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Miami Heat
  2. Memphis Grizzlies
  3. New Orlean Pelicans
  4. Memphis Grizzlies
  5. Detroit Pistons
  6. Houston Rockets
  7. Philadephia 76ers
  8. Orlando Magic
  9. Brooklyn Nets
  10. Los Angeles Clippers
  11. Denver Nuggets

16. James Johnson – 11 Teams

James Johnson - 11 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Chicago Bulls
  2. Toronto Raptors
  3. Sacramento Kings
  4. Memphis Grizzlies
  5. Toronto Raptors
  6. Miami Heat
  7. Minnesota Timberwolves
  8. Dallas Mavericks
  9. New Orleans Pelicans
  10. Brooklyn Nets
  11. Indiana Pacers

17. Isaiah Thomas – 11 Teams

Isaiah Thomas - 11 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Sacramento Kings
  2. Pheonix Suns
  3. Boston Celtics
  4. Cleveland Cavaliers
  5. Loas Angeles Lakers
  6. Denver Nuggets
  7. Washington Wizards
  8. New Orleans Pelicans
  9. Las Angeles Lakers
  10. Dallas Mavericks
  11. Charlotte Hornets

18. Damon Jones – 11 Teams

Damon Jones - 11 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. New Jersey Nets
  2. Boston Celtics
  3. Golden State Warriors
  4. Dallas Mavericks
  5. Memphis Grizzlies
  6. Detroit Pistons
  7. Sacramento Kings
  8. Milwaukee Bucks
  9. Miami Heat
  10. Cleveland Cavaliers
  11. Milwaukee Bucks

19. Mark Bryant – 10 Teams

Mark Bryant - 10 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Portland Trail Blazers
  2. Houston Rockets
  3. Phoenix Suns
  4. Chicago Bulls
  5. Cleveland Cavaliers
  6. Dallas Mavericks
  7. San Antonio Spurs
  8. Philadelphia 76ers
  9. Denver Nuggets
  10. Boston Celtics

20. Drew Gooden – 10 Teams

Drew Gooden - 10 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Memphis Grizzlies
  2. Orlando Magic
  3. Cleveland Cavaliers
  4. Chicago Bulls
  5. Sacramento Kings
  6. San Antonio Spurs
  7. Dallas Mavericks
  8. Los Angeles Clippers
  9. Milwaukee Bucks
  10. Washington Wizards

21. Aaron Williams – 10 Teams

Aaron Williams - 10 Teams Source:Getty

List of NBA teams he played for throughout his career in order: 

  1. Utah Jazz
  2. Milwaukee Bucks
  3. Denver Nuggets
  4. Vancouver Grizzlies
  5. Seattle SuperSonics
  6. Washington Wizards
  7. New Jersey Nets
  8. Toronto Raptors
  9. New Orleans/Oklahoma City Thunder
  10. Los Angeles Lakers

