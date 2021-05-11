HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams’ Engagement Announcement

Posted 3 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Social media has been in an uproar since Porsha Williams made the announcement that she’s engaged to Simon Guobadia who is the ex-husband of RHOA’s co-star Falynn Guobadia.

Since Mother’s Day, fans were confused about her recent posts with her hand on Guobadia, a new ring, and her friendly pose with her ex Dennis McKinley.  In Porsha’s recent post, the housewife said that she’s not friends with Falynn and she had nothing to do with the couple’s divorce back in January. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Falynn went on Kandi’s Speak On It and described their relationship. She says they met through their husbands because they work in the same industry and she and Porsha clicked.

If you’ve seen the show, Porsha also visited the couple’s home on an episode of Real Housewives which also makes things interesting.

Check out how these fans reacted to the announcement.

RELATED NEWS: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement To RHOA Co-Star’s Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams’ Engagement Announcement  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
20 items
Dirty Mack Diva: Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Ex Of ‘RHOA’ Castmate
 11 hours ago
05.11.21
20 items
Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Seen With Trans Woman, Twitter Sleuths On The Case
 12 hours ago
05.11.21
15 items
Donald Glover Offers Critique Of Film & TV Industry, Folks On Twitter Don’t Know What Canceled Means
 12 hours ago
05.11.21
12 items
Washed Tim Tebow Getting NFL Contract, Twitter Stares In Colin Kaepernick
 22 hours ago
05.11.21
Lex Warnick Shaved Her Head Then Won The Bailey Agency’s Instagram Model Search
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00
 1 day ago
05.10.21
Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?
 1 day ago
05.10.21
10 items
Nicki Minaj Dropping Mixtape On Friday?, Thirst Trap In The Interim
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’
 1 day ago
05.10.21
8 items
Mariah Carey’s Reaction To YTK’s “Hoodtastic” Spin on Her Song “Shake It Off” Sparks Twitter Debate
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance
 1 day ago
05.10.21
7 items
7 Ways To Get Better Sleep
 1 day ago
05.11.21
7 itemsNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated The Special Day!
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Photos
Close