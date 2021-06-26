We Outside: 12 Hip Hop Tours & Festivals You Should Attend This Year

After a year in quarantine, outside is finally opening back up full force. As more start to get vaccinated, and coronavirus cases are decreasing, people are becoming warmed up to stepping out into the new normal and start living again. For some, the “new normal” looks like going out with your mask on and staying six feet away and for others, it’s taking that risk and living life like it’s 2019.
Whether you’re keeping your mask on or feeling like Future and taking the mask off, music tours and festivals are back in action throughout the rest of the year. Some festivals like Coachella have canceled until the next year to see the climate of the world but others like Chicago’s Lolapoolza & the DMV’s Broccoli City Festival are continuing on this year.
Since the CDC has suggested that if you’re fully vaccinated you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic, the summer has been booming with activities all over the country.
If you’ve gotten a late start to planning your summer, we’ve got you covered for the hottest hip-hop concerts and festivals happening the rest of this year! Check out the entire list below!
1. Birthday Bash ATL
Birthday Bash is back and is celebrating 25 years of hip-hop in Atlanta. All of your Atlanta favorites like Lil Baby, Yung Thug, Gunna, and more will be performing live in July. Find out more information here and get your tickets now here.
2. UPROAR Hip Hop Festival
Lil Wayne is taking on LA with Young Money and more of his friends for the UPROAR Hip Hop Festival in August. Along with the concert, fans can expect an Uproar Dance Competition with Samantha Long, Jon Boogz, Lil Buck as the judges. Find out more information here for in-person or virtual experience tickets.
3. The Off-Season Tour
After releasing his sixth studio album J.Cole is hitting the road with 21 Savage and Mooray. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at Dreamville.com.
4. Made In America Festival
Justin Bieber and Lil Baby will be headlining the 10th anniversary of Made In America festival in Philly Labor Day weekend.
5. JMBLYA
The JMBLYA music festival is making its return in August traveling from Texas, to Arizona, to California, and more. Check out the tickets here.
6. Lollapalooza
This diverse 4-day Chicago festival is offering the chance to get a free ticket if you get vaccinated with them on June 26. If you’re already vaccinated you can get one-day passes on their website.
7. The Millennium Tour
After the success of the 2019 concert, the Y2K concert is back for it’s second run with some of your 2000s favorites. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26.
8. Rolling Loud
Rolling Loud is hitting not only Miami this year, but New York and Los Angeles with very different line-ups. Tickets for the LA and Miami shows are sold out, but there’s still time to get your New York tickets now.
9. Broccoli City Fest
The DC-based festival just dropped their festival lineup that will happen on October 2. You can learn more about it here.
10. Once A Upon A Time In LA
If you’re looking for that West Coast or old-school vibe, this is the festival for you.
11. The Back Outside Tour
If you don’t get a chance to catch Lil Baby headlining on all the other festivals this year, you can definitely catch him with his partner, Lil Durk. The Voice and The Hero are taking over the summer.
12. 3 Chambers Tour
GZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah are doing it for Wu-Tang as the 3 Chambers Tour with 25 dates. Check out if your city is on the list here.