Listen Live
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

Published on April 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

In the ‘City of Brotherly Love’, these brothers loved each other, but not the ironic fate that led to this coincidental encounter.

A Philadelphia police officer is going viral from a video surfacing the internet of him arresting his alleged twin brother.

In the video you can see a man removing another man from a home in handcuffs. The two men do appear to share similarities in appearance, but there is no clear confirmation in the video that the two men are twin brothers. Aside from the detainee yelling ‘I’ll be right home!’ and ‘free food!’ while being placed in the police van, you can also hear the surrounding spectators chuckling at the encounter, finding humour in the alleged brothers reactions.

This is a developing story. There has been no information released on the arresting officer charges released for the detainee.

Check out reactions to the viral video below!

 

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan

Jerry Wade ribbon cutting ceremoney for the Quality Life building
Local

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Tax Day
Lifestyle

Today Is The Tax Deadline- What To Do If You Need More Time To File

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close