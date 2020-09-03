“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silentó Arrested After Breaking Into Wrong Home Looking For Girlfriend With A Hatchet

Silentó, best known for his multi-platinum smash hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” has seemingly fallen on hard times. The 22-year-old Georgia native was arrested after bursting into a random family’s home armed with a hatchet looking for his girlfriend.

Born Richard Lamar Hawk, Silentó has been designed with legal issues this week topped by his arrest this past Wednesday (September 2) in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. According to a report from ABC7 Los Angeles, Hawk was arrested twice on separate incidents of alleged domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon across two areas, Orange County, and Los Angeles.

Last Friday, Hawk was arrested and taken into custody by police in Santa Ana after an alleged domestic disturbance incident. He was booked then released with the charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant on the books. That following Saturday, Hawk burst into a home in the Valley Village neighborhood seeking out his girlfriend and reportedly while armed with a hatchet.

Some reports state that one of the home’s inhabitants took down Hawk and later, a friend came inside to inform him that he was in the wrong home and they fled. According to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, Hawk is facing two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon along with the weekend domestic charge.

While “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” was a huge single for Hawk, he never hit the charts at that same level again despite being an innovator in the now-common trend of viral dance videos and such.

Hawk is being held on $250,000 bond.

On Twitter, Silentó’s name is trending as expected after his mugshot went public and the jokes have been rather relentless. There’s also another photo of the rapper going around and we don’t have the heart or an easy way to explain it but the title of this post should give you a hint.

We’re sorry in advance. We’ve got those responses below.

