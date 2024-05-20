Listen Live
Virtual Panels
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Getting Fit With Black Girl | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Get Fit With Soul Cycle 317 | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Getting Financially Fit | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Doing Business Gods Way | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Women Building the Future…..Careers In Trades | Inspire U Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

A Conversation about COVID-19 Vaccination | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Doing Business Gods Way | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

BET ON YOU…. Mental Health Tips For A Better You | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
One On One With H.E.R.

One On One With H.E.R. “On My Way To An EGOT” | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

CHILDBIRTH: What’s a Doula? Why a Doula? | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Changing Lives Through a New Career in Nursing | Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Sports

WATCH: All Crashes So Far During Indy 500 Practice & Qualifying

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Qualifying

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

There have been a few wrecks this year during practice and qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway leading up to the Indianapolis 500.

When practicing for the Indianapolis 500 you want to go out on the track and test your limits but you also want to keep your car in it’s best condition at the same time.

That means not slamming it into a wall because you loose control going around a corner.

Wrecking a car during these crucial sessions can have significant consequences for the drivers and their teams.

RELATED | The Borg-Warner Trophy Through The Years

RELATED | Through the Eyes of Indy 500 Fans: A Seat-by-Seat Perspective

RELATED | Photos Of Indy 500 Winners Drinking Milk And Why They Do It

RELATED | 10 Fun Facts On The Indy 500

When a car is wrecked, drivers may have to resort to using backup cars, which can affect the drivers performance on the track.

Driving a backup car might not provide the same level of familiarity or setup as the primary car, potentially leading to challenges in handling and speed during the race.

That can make things very scary for a driver come raceday. Drivers have pulled out of the Indy 500 before becasue they felt like they had no control of their car.

Check out a few of the wrecks below that will reveal a couple drivers who might have a rough time in the Indianapolis 500 this year due to wrecking their car in practice or qualifying.

The post WATCH: All Crashes So Far During Indy 500 Practice & Qualifying appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

WATCH: All Crashes So Far During Indy 500 Practice & Qualifying  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Linus Lundqvist gets loose in turn 2

2. Marcus Ericsson looses control in turn 4

3. Nolan Seigel flips his car going around turn 2

4. Rinus VeeKay wrecks in first run of Qualifying

5. Nolan Seigel Wrecks in turn 1 during his last chance to qualify for the Indy 500

Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

ralph tresvant interviews october London on WTLC
Local

Ralph Tresvant Interviews October London on WTLC

News

Martin Lawrence Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy With New Tour

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
Local

Ralph Tresvant will be LIVE from Indy on Monday with Special Guest

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close