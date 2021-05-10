HomeCelebrity News

Washed Tim Tebow Getting NFL Contract, Twitter Stares In Colin Kaepernick

Posted May 10, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Chicago Bears v Denver Broncos

Source: Dilip Vishwanat / Getty


Tim Tebow, who hasn’t properly played in a regular season NFL game in nine years, will reportedly be signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end.  With news of this jig, fans on social media immediately pointed out the hypocrisy of a thoroughly washed Tebow getting a shot while Kap remains on the outside looking in.

This is where we watch whiteness work.

The last time Colin Kaepernick was in the NFL was in 2016. During his career, he managed to take the San Francisco 49’ers all the way to the Super Bowl while being hailed as one of the league’s better young quarterbacks. But then he had the audacity to protest police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, and you should know the story by now.

As for Tim Tebow, after a stellar college career at Florida, he was a washout in the NFL, to put it mildly. The last time he saw a real NFL game, not counting pre-season games was in 2012. After getting cut by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, he began pursuing a pro baseball career in 2016. That didn’t work out either, with Tebow never getting called up the Big Show and “retiring” in February 2021.

But now here we are, with reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to sign Tebow to a one-year contract as a tight end.

Bruh…

A thoroughly unproven on the pro level white guy is getting another chance while Kaepernick is still essentially sidelined because of his moral convictions. You absolutely hate to see it.

Twitter has been having a field day pointing out the jig. We compile the best below, for archival purposes.

Washed Tim Tebow Getting NFL Contract, Twitter Stares In Colin Kaepernick  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4. man alive…

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Latest
20 items
Dirty Mack Diva: Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Ex Of ‘RHOA’ Castmate
 22 hours ago
05.11.21
20 items
Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Seen With Trans Woman, Twitter Sleuths On The Case
 23 hours ago
05.11.21
15 items
Donald Glover Offers Critique Of Film & TV Industry, Folks On Twitter Don’t Know What Canceled Means
 23 hours ago
05.11.21
12 items
Washed Tim Tebow Getting NFL Contract, Twitter Stares In Colin Kaepernick
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Lex Warnick Shaved Her Head Then Won The Bailey Agency’s Instagram Model Search
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?
 2 days ago
05.10.21
10 items
Nicki Minaj Dropping Mixtape On Friday?, Thirst Trap In The Interim
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’
 2 days ago
05.10.21
8 items
Mariah Carey’s Reaction To YTK’s “Hoodtastic” Spin on Her Song “Shake It Off” Sparks Twitter Debate
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance
 2 days ago
05.10.21
7 items
7 Ways To Get Better Sleep
 2 days ago
05.11.21
7 itemsNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated The Special Day!
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Photos
Close