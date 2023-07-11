Undertaker is one of the most revered superstars in WWE history, but Mark Calaway’s character has transcended beyond the wrestling ring. The Undertaker has not only put fears in the eyes of humans, but now animals have also experienced locking eyes in a spine-tingling showdown with The Deadman.

Undertaker and his wife, former WWE Diva Michelle McCool, recently took a trip to the beach where McCool encountered a shark in the water. You can see in the video as the shark swims towards the shore, McCool has her back turned towards the shark facing her front camera documenting the encounter. Moments later, Calaway steps into the frame and you can literally see the shark change its mind and reverse direction,

“I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker ” McCool captioned on Instagram.

“That shark knows what Taker did to Mankind ” actor Cleo Thomas commented.

“Ion Blame Him The Under Taker Is Equivalent To Seeing Michael Myers!!!” commented rapper BRS KASH

Sources believe it was a nurse shark, which scientist say are ‘harmless’ to humans, but very few have the ability to turn away a potentially life-threatening animal with the blink of an eye, no matter the species. Mark Calaway truly lives up to his nickname ‘The Phenom’

See the Undertaker vs. Shark social media comments below!

[VIDEO] WWE Legend Undertaker Saves Wife From Shark Attack was originally published on rnbphilly.com