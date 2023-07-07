Victor Wembanyama’s Security Accused Of Slapping Britney Spears, Twitter Reacts

UPDATE: July 7, 3:00 PM

TMZ has since uncovered video footage of the incident between Wemby’s security and Britney Spears in Las Vegas.

The stamp on Victor Wembanyama’s passport is barely dry, and he’s already embroiled in a scandal.

Amidst the crazed fandom he’s experienced stateside, he’s somehow at war with pop star Britney Spears over an alleged assault.

Wemby was reportedly on his way to dinner when he was leaving the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas when a member of his security team slapped Spears after she tapped him on the shoulder to ask for a photo.

According to TMZ, Spears filed a police report that identified the San Antonio Spurs director of team security Damian Smith as the person that smacked her so hard her glasses fell off. After she returned to her table, Smith reportedly went over to her to offer an apology, which she accepted.

The following morning, Wemby was asked about the incident and corroborated much of the account, except he says she grabbed him instead of tapping him.

“Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant. We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people calling me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me, but we talked before with the security,” Wemby explained.

“I couldn’t stop. That person was calling me, ‘sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner.”

Spears took to Twitter to address the incident and gave her side of the story, partly saying, “It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Spears knows what it’s like to get mobbed by fans and remarks that earlier in the night, when she got bombarded by her own fans, her security was able to fend them off without assaulting anyone.

Aside from the charges filed, she’d also like an apology from the player and the Spurs security.

