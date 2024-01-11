Update: Missing Toddlers “Located Safely”

LOCATED-1-year-old Mi'Layani and 2-year-old Devyn have both been located safely. Detectives would like to thank the community for their assistance in this case. The investigation is still ongoing.#LOCATED https://t.co/IVYdabiQhc pic.twitter.com/IkkFfHZAHy — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 11, 2024

IMPD announced that the toddlers have been found. Police are still investigating.

—

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are looking for a missing mother and her two young kids, and they need your help.

Officers say 2-year-old Devyn Phillips and 1-year-old Mi’Layani Holder were last seen Tuesday on Sherman Forest Drive. They believe the two are with their mother, Damilah Holder.

Devyn Phillips is described as being three feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Mi’Layani Holder is described as being two feet tall, also with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have not yet said what may have led to their disappearance.

If you know anything about this, please call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers. You can also reach out to the IMPD Missing Persons Unit.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana

317-262-8477

IMPD Missing Persons Unit

317-327-6160

