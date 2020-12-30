Tyrese Gibson & Wife Announce Divorce, Grammar Police Twitter Reacts

Tyrese Gibson has endured the pressure of being a public figure while also taking on criticism from social media for some of his seemingly outlandish comments. After a joint announcement made by the R&B singer and his wife, Samantha Lee Gibson regarding their impending, grammar police and spell check Twitter decided to do away with compassion.

In an Instagram photo featuring the pair from Tyrese’s Instagram account., the caption of the image contained a statement coming from the couple.

From Instagram:

After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce. Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other.

There’s nothing funny about divorce and we truly do wish Tyrese and Samantha Gibson the best. The pair, parents to a young girl, are hopeful they can be great co-parents despite the split.

To hammer home how much this turn of events has cast a cloud over him, Tyrese followed up the divorce announcement post with a video of him and his wife celebrating their baby’s first steps. In the caption of the post, Tyrese wrote, “I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of no way,” illustrating perhaps that there is still love there.

It’s been a tough week for Tyrese, this after his SUV was stolen from his Buckhead mansion Tuesday (Dec. 29), reports the AJC.

But because Twitter is unforgiving and Tyrese hasn’t exactly helped himself in social media in the past, Twitter is doing what they do. We’ve got those reactions below.

