HomeCelebrity News

Twitter’s Jaw Dropped, KeKe Palmer Sang the National Anthem at the World Series!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Hustlers" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Twitter for sure gave KeKe Palmer her flowers tonight!

People dropped in admiration as KeKe Palmer sang the National Anthem for Game 1 of the 2021 World Series!

Before the Atlanta Braves took on the Houston Astros, the crowd heard a proud announcement, “and now ladies and gentleman, to honor America with the singing of our National Anthem, please welcome Emmy Award winning actress, musical artist, producer and author, KeKe Palmer”

It wasn’t even seconds after that announcement did the spectators of World Series join in a roaring cheer of KeKe Palmer’s stunning performance.

Truly a beautiful voice for a beautiful soul!

RELATED: The National Anthem – Best & Worst Performances

RELATED: Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned From MLB Ballparks

RELATED: KeKe Palmer Sings The World Series National Anthem [Jaw Dropping Voice!]

 

 

Twitter’s Jaw Dropped, KeKe Palmer Sang the National Anthem at the World Series!  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Latest
12 items

Twitter’s Jaw Dropped, KeKe Palmer Sang the National Anthem at the World Series!

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Drake Gifted Same Rolls-Royce He Used Fake It Til You Make It In [Video]

 1 day ago
01.01.70
13 items

Goons & Goblins: 13 Spooky Music Videos That Are Perfect For Halloween

 1 day ago
01.01.70

You Won’t Believe Naptown’s Favorite Halloween Candy!

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Teen Faces Prison After TikTok Challenge Attack on Disabled Teacher

 1 day ago
01.13.68
15 items

Scorpio Season: Check Out This List Of 15 Hip-Hop Scorpios

 2 days ago
01.01.70
9 items

Remembering Freeway’s 21 Yr. Old Daughter, Harmony [PHOTOS]

 2 days ago
01.01.70
16 items

‘Insecure’ Back: Fans React To Issa and Lawrence, & Tiffany Being an AKA & More In Season 5 Premiere

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Delonte West Arrested & Released After Drunken Encounter With Florida Police Officers

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Eve Talks New Show, New Baby and New Rapper Clones [VIDEO]

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close