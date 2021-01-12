Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Missing Several Games for “Personal Reasons” After Partying was originally published on cassiuslife.com
Streets tryna tell me Kyrie Irving is chilling at large un-quarantined Birthday parties after no call no showing work? pic.twitter.com/QQC8PEJpqw— A.P. 👁️⃤ (@Vitricate) January 12, 2021
Hot Take - Kyrie Irving skipping regular season games so he can party at a nightclub with his sister is worse than James Harden skipping training camp so he can go to strip clubs.— Robert Guerra (@TheProducerRG) January 12, 2021
Kyrie Irving throwing a massive birthday party maskless makes so much sense— KJ (@thegentleman4) January 12, 2021
"Kyrie Irving out for personal reasons"— Non-binary, Nigga (@VigorousMental) January 12, 2021
Personal reason: pic.twitter.com/tvsRukd9vg
8.
World Wide Wob treating Kyrie Irving like he’s Pablo Escobar.— Colb (@___Colb___) January 12, 2021
Kyrie Irving think he work in a cubicle and just punch his pto in whenever he wants.— Dough Exotics (@Jomethazine) January 12, 2021
Wobvestigation: the facts surrounding the leaked Kyrie Irving video pic.twitter.com/ZSH5MeshHx— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 12, 2021
Kyrie Irving using his PTO and treating the NBA like a 9 to 5 >>>— JK (@TheKinnard) January 12, 2021
Have you seen Kyrie Irving? #Nets pic.twitter.com/gsKk0vxDpv— WolfPac Sports Betting (@wwwaterboy11) January 12, 2021
nba stars on zoom with kd after kyrie Irving acts up one month into the season pic.twitter.com/0iPhnz3gp6— John (@iam_johnw) January 12, 2021
LeBron and the Celtics seeing everyone finding out what they’ve known about Kyrie Irving for years. pic.twitter.com/uZgEn7BI3Q— milehighcitysown (@5280sown) January 12, 2021
Steve Nash: wanna play today, Kyrie ?!— Chrizzy (@ChrizzyAy) January 8, 2021
Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/yK8Z6FXBlQ
Steve Nash : See You At the Game Kyrie— WOO💫 (@thatbagchaser) January 8, 2021
Kyrie Irving : pic.twitter.com/KI428VdEBa
The NBA is cool with Kyrie Irving literally ghosts the Nets, not talking to his head coach & straight up not showing up to the game because he “didn’t feel like playing” but ISN’T cool with Ben Simmons not being put on the initial injury report?— Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) January 11, 2021
Got it. Makes total sense.