HomeNews

Twitter Reacts to Derek Chauvin’s Mother Outta Pocket Sentencing Statement

Posted 17 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Derek Chauvin mugshot

Source: Minnesota Department of Corrections / Minnesota Department of Corrections

Twitter goes off with Derek Chauvin’s mother’s sentence hearing statement.

People are shocked with just how insensitive and oblivious the mother is to the actions of her son, killing George Floyd.

Mother of Chauvin, Carolyn Pawlenty, says, “I can tell you that is far from the truth, my son’s identity has also been reduced to that of a racist. I want this court to know that none of these things are true and that my son is a good man.”

She emotionally continues with, “Derek is a quiet, thoughtful, honorable and selfless man, he has a big heart and he always has put others before his own.” This very statement she made had people question that if he was such a good caring man, how come he couldn’t stop when the people around them begged him to stop, screaming that, “he can’t breathe”. How come Chauvin couldn’t hear the cries and pleas to simply lift his knee of the neck of George Floyd.

Twitter Reacts to Derek Chauvin’s Mother Outta Pocket Sentencing Statement  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Latest
50 Cent On Young Buck: “Why He Didn’t Just Say He Was Gay”
 1 day ago
06.25.21
Video Shows Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Denied Entry To NY Bar, Security Doesn’t Know Them
 2 days ago
06.25.21
Rihanna Wears A Vintage Christian Dior Slip Dress For Date Night With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Jasmine Sanders: ‘I Want To Maintain A Certain Look For Myself, Not For Anyone Else’
 2 days ago
06.25.21
Lizzo Debuts A New Haircut And She Is NOT Impressed With It
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Mary J. Blige ‘My Life’ Doc Shows Why She’ll Forever Be Queen in Black Culture
 2 days ago
06.24.21
She Readyyy: Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Beach Body-Ody-Ody
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Resurfaced Nick Cannon Interview On Lupus Battle May Explain His Love For Unprotected Sex
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Michael B. Jordan x J'Ouvert Rum
Michael B. Jordan Changing Rum Name After Criticism
 2 days ago
06.24.21
6 items
Porsha Williams Celebrates 40th Birthday With Sexy Bikini Pics
 3 days ago
06.24.21
Ivy Park Teases With A New Launch Just In Time For The Summer
 3 days ago
06.24.21
TikTok Clip Shows White Woman Pull A Gun On Black Girls In Shopping Mall
 3 days ago
06.24.21
Tessica Brown, Viral ‘Gorilla Glue Girl,’ Loses Child In Miscarriage
 3 days ago
06.24.21
Timeekah Murphy Went From The Army To Designing For Beyoncé In ‘Black Is King’
 3 days ago
06.24.21
Photos
Close