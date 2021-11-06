HomeSports

Twitter Drags Aaron Rodgers For His Confusing Vaccination Status

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Source: Quinn Harris / Getty

The COVID-19 vaccine can’t seem to stop dividing the most prominent sports leagues in the world.

While it was initially thought the most controversial anti-vax sentiments would come from Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving, it turns out that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has him beat.

In August, when asked about his vaccination status, he confirmed he was “immunized” but didn’t speak on the situation any further. But now that it’s come to light that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus, it’s important to know that it wasn’t a breakthrough case… because he never actually received a COVID vaccine.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers told the Pat McAfee show on Friday. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.”

He goes on to explain that he believes getting the jab is an individual choice that everyone has to make, but he believes that he needed to do his own research and do what was right for this body.

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” Rodgers said during a lengthy rebuttal. “Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody, and for me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason.”

Rodgers goes further, saying that he didn’t want to take the Pfizer or Moderna shots because of allergies and saw too many possible side effects attached to the Johnson & Johnson option.

Rodgers said he had COVID-19 symptoms Tuesday and tested positive the next day. He did not feel well Thursday but said he felt much better Friday yet still won’t be competing against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

Since it seems that Rodgers was dishonest about his vaccination status in August, Twitter is having a field day with the jokes and so-called “witch hunt” that he started:

