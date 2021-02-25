Twitter users are freaking out after the social media platform announced a pair of new features.
We are getting everything except an edit tweet feature.
Thursday (Feb.25), The Verge reports Twitter will now allow users the ability to charge their followers for additional content with a new payment feature call Super Followers and the ability to create and join groups based on specific interests.
While the idea of joining or creating a group will simplify the Twitter experience for those who just joined and help longtime users find subjects they care about, users who love the app for being free and always supplying endless entertainment in the form of trends are freaking out.
Right now, on the popular social media medium, RIP Twitter is trending, and if you click on the trend, you will see a bunch of users livid that Twitter is allowing people to charge for tweets. Most of the complaints all point to Jack and his employees going above and beyond with these features but, for some reason failing to give us an edit tweet feature.
RIP Twitter
"Just add an edit feature that's all we want"
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/Vx4EDfhZxR
— IPlayToWin (@_IPlayToWin_) February 25, 2021
One user on Twitter wrote, “We got legit onlyfans before we get a goddamn edit button… RIP Twitter.”
We got legit onlyfans before we get a goddamn edit button…
RIP Twitter pic.twitter.com/yvPCMaJv65
— Coffee Before BS (@HoshizoraStarie) February 25, 2021
Now, we do believe people are honestly just overreacting. Still, we do understand the concerns becuase we can see people abusing the feature, trying to get people to pay for some ridiculous nonsense. Maybe Twitter will see everyone freaking out and decide not to launch the paid Super Follows feature.
We shall see. Until then, you can peep more reactions in the gallery below.
—
Photo: SOPA Images / Getty
Twitter Announces Paid Super Follows Allowing You To Charge For Tweets, Users Say RIP Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Looking at all of you “how is this app free” people rn— The Tailgate Talk (@TheTailgateTlk) February 25, 2021
RIP TWITTER pic.twitter.com/n3VEoawVrO
Twitter was paying attention.
2.
RIP Twitter— IPlayToWin (@_IPlayToWin_) February 25, 2021
Twitter looking for anything to put besides an edit feature pic.twitter.com/JFsdvRktAO
That’s all we want.
3.
its really cute that Twitter executives think I have extra money to throw around for follows lol— Cansu (@CansuOylu) February 25, 2021
RIP Twitter it was fun while it lasted pic.twitter.com/QS5z15FZWL
We’re blaming Agatha for this.
4.
I'm just putting it out there, I don't care WHO you are....I won't be paying anyone to see tweets. RIP Twitter— Honorable Dr Guilded Dirigible (@Memers08) February 25, 2021
We feel you sis.
5.
yall were like “how is twitter free😭” and now look where we are. RIP TWITTER FR‼️ pic.twitter.com/mUOSn3JA7Z— LeBron James ➐ (@uKingJames) February 25, 2021
SMH
6.
RIP Twitter? Someone find Ja Rule! pic.twitter.com/VcbDaaOevn— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) February 25, 2021
We need Ja Rule to make sense of all this.
7.
Twitter is wild asf for having an only fans before an edit button— Julia A (@JuliaA60255793) February 25, 2021
RIP TWITTER pic.twitter.com/n8XqLIe618
Unbelievable.
8.
All we have ever wanted is an edit button!!! That’s it!!! None of this other shit means anything to us 😫 Rip Twitter pic.twitter.com/nqr2BHnCKe— Reality Ashhole (@RealityAshhole) February 25, 2021
Twitter never listens to us.
9.
Who thought in Twitter headquarters that charging for tweet would be better than an edit button??!?— Cansu (@CansuOylu) February 25, 2021
RIP Twitter pic.twitter.com/7iDERJt8P9
Who?
10.
RIP TWITTER!!! pic.twitter.com/bracSJ7RqM— Da GunBunny (@DaGunbunny) February 25, 2021
Howwwwlllinnnggg
11.
RIP TWITTER 😂 pic.twitter.com/P9G1CfW8XQ— johnny (@justjohnny81) February 25, 2021
12.
RIP Twitter going the way of Instagram and giving us everything except what we want.— 🖤RESIST REVOLT REJECT REBEL🖤 (@ainturwaifu) February 25, 2021
13.
Everyone going to ClubHouse now that Twitter is dead, RIP Twitter. pic.twitter.com/JZb30xS40p— errrr (@eeewIdm) February 25, 2021