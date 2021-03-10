HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Top Model Status: 13 Photos That Shows Off Eva Marcille’s Natural Beauty

Posted March 10, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Eva Marcille hosts the launch of Urban Skin Rx at Target stores

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Eva Marcille has always been a natural beauty since stepping on the scene in 2004 on America’s Next Top Model.

On a recent episode of The Undressing Room Podcast, Eva got candid about beauty standards and how others may perceive you, and how she deals with it as a model. She shared that right after winning cycle three of America’s Next Top Model, a judge pointed out her nose as a flaw. She stated that after Tyra Banks congratulated her, shortly after, judge Janice Dickinson gave her some less than useful advice.

RELATED NEWS: Eva Marcille Says Janice Dickinson Told Her To Fix Her Nose After Winning ANTM

“When I won Top Model, the first thing I was told outside of Tyra [Banks] ‘Congratulations,’ Janice Dickinson said, ‘Now you can take your money and get your nose fixed,’” she said. “I didn’t know my nose was broke. I didn’t know there was anything wrong with it.”

“This is the same nose, same big lips, same everything,” she said. “But my point is, people always have something to say, especially when you’re in the light. There’s always something that someone’s going to have to say about you. The question is, at what point do you stop listening to the world and start listening to yourself?”

Check out these photos of Eva showing off her natural beauty daily, on and off the runway, real nose and all.

RELATED: Here Was Eva’s Reaction To Janice Dickinson’s Nose Comment On America’s Next Top Model [WATCH]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Top Model Status: 13 Photos That Shows Off Eva Marcille’s Natural Beauty  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
Rick Ross Paid $3.5 Milli In Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s Florida Home
 18 hours ago
03.11.21
Michael Rainey Jr. Thinks Jay-Z, Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Are Sellouts
 21 hours ago
03.11.21
8 items
Unlike Lil Baby, These Rappers Know How To Get Buckets On The Basketball Court
 1 day ago
03.11.21
Tariq AKA Michael Rainy Jr. Thinks Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Sold Out For VERZUZ Sale
 1 day ago
03.11.21
Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Walking Off Set When Criticized Over Meghan Markle Comments
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful Baby Twice, And We’re In Love
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny Harris Of Sexual Assault
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Nia Riley Accuses Ex-Flame Soulja Boy Of Kicking Her While Pregnant
 2 days ago
03.10.21
20 items
#RIPBiggie: Classic Photos of The Notorious B.I.G
 3 days ago
03.09.21
2021 Cincinnati Music Festival Date Postponed!
 3 days ago
03.09.21
12 items
Papa John’s Founder Says He’s Suffering From N-Word Use Withdrawal
 3 days ago
03.09.21
15 items
Troll Patrol: Someone Had The Audacity To Say Pam Grier Isn’t Black Beauty Personified
 4 days ago
03.08.21
15 items
Eddie Murphy Vs. Kevin Hart Debate Kicks Off On Twitter
 4 days ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s New Modeling Pics
 4 days ago
03.08.21
Photos
Close