Listen Live
Local

Top 8 Ashanti Features of All-Time

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Nelly & Ashanti Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of E11EVEN Miami

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Ashanti, crowned the princess of hip hop and R&B, has been a force to reckon with in the music industry since her debut in 2002. With a career spanning over two decades, Ashanti has established herself as a true powerhouse in the music industry. Her soulful vocals and mesmerizing stage presence have earned her numerous accolades and a loyal fan base.

Ashanti’s features in music are always a treat for fans, as she effortlessly adds depth and soul to any song she lends her voice to. Her remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to her artistry make her a true icon in the R&B scene.

Along with her angelic voice, Ashanti’s songwriting skills have made her a favorable feature to collaborate with on R&B and Hip-hop hits. Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits. The ‘Foolish’ singer has been recognized through collaborations with renowned artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Fat Joe, and Ja Rule. Ashanti’s contributions have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Our team at RNB Philly put together a list of Ashanti’s top eight songs that she’s been featured in.

Check out Ashanti’s Top 8 Features of All-Time below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!

RELATED: 5 Songs Mya Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

RELATED: 5 Songs Lloyd Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

Top 8 Ashanti Features of All-Time  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Fat Joe – What’s Luv? ft. Ashanti

2. Ja Rule – Always On Time ft. Ashanti

3. Lloyd Feat. Ashanti-Southside

4. Ja Rule feat. Ashanti, Vita & Charlie Baltimore – Down 4 U

5. Nelly – Body On Me ft. Ashanti, Akon

6. Into You (feat. Ashanti)

7. Ja Rule – Mesmerize ft. Ashanti

8. Plies ft. Ashanti – Want It, Need It

Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Local

‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Recording Artists

Exclusive Interview with R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant

Photos from Jerry Wades Celebration of Life on Monument Circle 85 items
Local

RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close