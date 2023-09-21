Listen Live
Top 20 Most Common Boy Names Used In Indiana

Published on September 21, 2023

Choosing the right girl name for your baby is filled with anticipation and excitement.

It’s a decision that holds significant meaning and will shape your child’s identity for a lifetime.

The process of selecting a name involves careful consideration and reflection, as you strive to find a name that resonates with you and reflects your values and aspirations.

The anticipation begins as you explore countless possibilities, flipping through name books, browsing online databases, and seeking inspiration from family traditions, cultural heritage, or personal preferences.

We just wanted to help make you aware of the Top 20 Most Common Boy Names Used In Indiana for your consideration!

Check out our list of them below!

Also take a look at our Top 20 Most Common Girl Names Used In Indiana list!

1. Oliver

2. Liam

3. Elijah

4. Noah

5. Henry

6. Theodore

7. Lincoln

8. James

9. Braxton

10. Corbin

11. Jonathon

12. Keegan

13. Dakota

14. Rex

15. Rick

16. Tim

17. Max

18. Jeffery

19. Brent

20. Maverick

