Indianapolis, also known as Indy, is the capital and most populous city of the state of Indiana.

It is located in Marion County and serves as a hub for culture, sports, and history in the region.

The city offers a range of attractions, including the world’s largest children’s museum, professional and college sports teams, and miles of recreational trails.

With a rich heritage and a vibrant downtown area, Indianapolis provides visitors with a blend of Midwestern charm and urban excitement.

Take a look at our favorite Top 15 Things To Do In Indianapolis, Indiana below!

1. Indianapolis Childrens Museum Source:Getty The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is a renowned attraction and the largest children’s museum in the world. Located at: 3000 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, Indiana this museum offers five floors of fun and interactive learning experiences for visitors of all ages. With 500,000 square feet of exhibits and activities, it provides a memorable and engaging experience for the entire family. The museum also features an outdoor sports area called the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience, offering additional opportunities for play and exploration.

2. Downtown Monument Circle Source:Getty Monument Circle, located in downtown Indianapolis, is a cherished landmark and the heart of the city. This circular area, surrounded by brick-paved streets, is home to the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument, a towering neoclassical structure that stands at an impressive 284 feet 6 inches tall. The monument serves as a symbol of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana, honoring Hoosiers who served in the Revolutionary War and other conflicts.

3. Indianapolis Zoo Source:Getty The Indianapolis Zoo is a non-profit zoo, public aquarium, and botanical garden located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Spanning across 64 acres, it is one of the largest privately funded zoos in the nation. The zoo houses approximately 1,300 animals from around 230 different species, providing visitors with an opportunity to learn about wildlife and conservation. With both indoor and outdoor habitats, the Indianapolis Zoo offers a year-round experience for guests of all ages.

4. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Source:Getty The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is a renowned museum dedicated to automobiles and auto racing. Located on the grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana It houses a vast collection of cars and memorabilia related to the iconic Indy 500 race. The museum showcases over 25 cars that have won the Indianapolis 500, along with antique cars, photographs, racing memorabilia, and even fine art.

5. Central Canal Source:Getty The Indianapolis Central Canal, also known as the Indiana Central Canal, was a canal system in Indiana intended to connect the Wabash and Erie Canal to the Ohio River. Construction of the canal began in the 1830s as part of an effort to increase commerce and facilitate trade in the state. However, due to financial difficulties, the project was eventually halted in 1839. Today, the Central Canal serves as a popular attraction in downtown Indianapolis. It has been transformed into the Canal Walk, a scenic promenade that offers beautiful views of the city.

6. Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Source:Getty The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, formerly known as the Benjamin Harrison Home, is the historic residence of the 23rd President of the United States, Benjamin Harrison. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana, it serves as a museum and educational center dedicated to preserving and sharing Harrison’s presidential legacy. The site offers visitors a glimpse into the life and times of President Harrison through guided tours of the Victorian-era home. Visitors can explore the beautifully restored rooms, view artifacts and personal belongings of the Harrison family, and learn about the significant contributions made by President Harrison during his term.

7. Gainbridge Fieldhouse Source:Getty Gainbridge Fieldhouse, formerly known as Bankers Life Fieldhouse, is an arena located at 125 South Pennsylvania Street in Indianapolis, Indiana. The fieldhouse opened on November 6, 1999, and is the home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is not just a sports venue; it holds significance in the local community and showcases the rich basketball history of Indianapolis. The arena has a unique architectural design, featuring a brick exterior and a glass atrium that adds to its visual appeal. Visitors can not only enjoy professional basketball games but also attend various events held throughout the year, such as concerts and rodeos. The facility can accommodate up to 5,000 guests and offers a prime location for meetings and other types of gatherings.

8. Lucas Oil Stadium Source:Getty Lucas Oil Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Indianapolis, Indiana. It serves as the home venue for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts and hosts numerous other events, including concerts, college football games, and conventions. The stadium opened on August 16, 2008, and has a seating capacity of approximately 70,000, expandable up to 70,000 for special events. It features a retractable roof, which allows for both indoor and outdoor events, and a large video board that enhances the viewing experience for spectators. The stadium also offers guided tours, providing visitors with an opportunity to explore the playing field, locker rooms, and other behind-the-scenes areas.

9. Indiana State Museum Source:Getty The Indiana State Museum is a museum located in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. It serves as a hub for science, art, and culture, offering exhibits that showcase the history and heritage of Indiana. The museum features a wide range of exhibits that cover topics such as geology, native culture, pioneers, modern history, and more. Visitors to the Indiana State Museum can explore three floors of engaging displays and interactive experiences that bring Indiana’s story to life.

10. Victory Field Source:Getty Victory Field is a minor league ballpark located in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. It serves as the home stadium for the Indianapolis Indians, a minor league baseball team. With a seating capacity of 14,200, Victory Field offers an enjoyable baseball experience for fans. The ballpark has garnered recognition as one of the top ballparks and year-round facilities in baseball. It features a well-designed layout, including an outfield lawn and an open concourse, providing a family-friendly atmosphere.

11. Massachusetts Avenue Source:Getty Massachusetts Avenue, commonly referred to as Mass Ave, is a vibrant cultural district in Indianapolis, Indiana. Spanning five blocks, Mass Ave is known for its thriving arts scene, including theaters, art galleries, and numerous restaurants. Originally designed as a thoroughfare for residents to travel from outer neighborhoods to the city’s commercial areas, Massachusetts Avenue has undergone constant transformation and urban revitalization efforts. It has become a hub for creativity and community engagement.

12. The Cultural Trail Source:Getty The Indianapolis Cultural Trail is a world-class public space that spans 8.1 miles through the heart of Indianapolis, Indiana. Officially known as the Indianapolis Cultural Trail: A Legacy of Gene & Marilyn Glick, it connects several cultural districts, including Massachusetts Avenue, Fountain Square, the Canal, and White River State Park. The trail provides residents and visitors with a safe and enjoyable route for walking, biking, and exploring the city’s rich cultural offerings.

13. Eagle Creek Park Source:Getty Eagle Creek Park is the largest park in Indianapolis, covering 3,900 acres of woods, meadows, ponds, and a 1,300-acre reservoir. It serves as both a valuable wildlife habitat and a popular recreational destination. Located at 7840 W. 56th Street, the park offers a wide range of activities just minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Visitors to Eagle Creek Park can enjoy hiking on its six main trails, which cater to different skill levels. Open from 7am to dusk, the park has seasonal gate closing times, and the entry fee is $5 for Marion County residents.

14. Indianapolis Museum of Arts Source:Getty The Indianapolis Museum of Art (IMA), located at Newfields, is an encyclopedic art museum situated on a 152-acre campus. The museum showcases a diverse collection of over 50,000 works of art, including African, American, Asian, European, and contemporary art. Visitors to the Indianapolis Museum of Art can explore major works from various art movements, such as Abstract Expressionism, Minimalism, Pop Art, and light- and video-based works. The museum also features contemporary design exhibitions.