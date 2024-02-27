Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times
The 40-yard dash has been a pivotal and highly anticipated event at the NFL Combine since 1985.
It serves as a crucial measure of speed and acceleration for evaluating American football players by scouts and team personnel.
Over the years, the 40-yard dash has produced several standout performances that have etched their names into NFL Combine history.
Notable records include Chris Johnson’s lightning-fast 4.24-second dash in 2008, John Ross’s record-breaking 4.22-second sprint in 2017, and now Xavier Worthy From Texas University breaking the record this year (2024) with a 4.21 second sprint.
These remarkable feats have cemented the 40-yard dash as a defining aspect of the NFL Combine, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their exceptional speed and agility.
Check out below the Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times.
1. 4.21 Seconds – Xavier WorthySource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2024
Position: WR
College: Texas
2. 4.22 Seconds – John RossSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2017
Position: WR
College: Washington
3. 4.23 Seconds – Kalon BarnesSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2022
Position: CB
College: Baylor
4. 4.24 Seconds – Chris JohnsonSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2017
Position: WR
College: Washington
5. 4.24 Seconds – Rondel MelendezSource:n/a
NFL Combine Year: 2022
Position: CB
College: Baylor
6. 4.26 Seconds – DJ Turner IISource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2008
Position: RB
College: East Carolina
7. 4.26 Seconds – Tariq WoolenSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2023
Position: CB
College: Michigan
8. 4.26 Seconds – Dri ArcherSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2014
Position: RB
College: Kent State
9. 4.27 Seconds – Marquise GoodwinSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2014
Position: WR
College: The University of Texas at Austin
10. 4.27 Seconds – Henry Ruggs IISource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2020
Position: WR
College: Alabama