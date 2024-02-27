Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times

Published on February 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
NFL Combine

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times

The 40-yard dash has been a pivotal and highly anticipated event at the NFL Combine since 1985.

It serves as a crucial measure of speed and acceleration for evaluating American football players by scouts and team personnel.

Over the years, the 40-yard dash has produced several standout performances that have etched their names into NFL Combine history.

Notable records include Chris Johnson’s lightning-fast 4.24-second dash in 2008, John Ross’s record-breaking 4.22-second sprint in 2017, and now Xavier Worthy From Texas University breaking the record this year (2024) with a 4.21 second sprint.

These remarkable feats have cemented the 40-yard dash as a defining aspect of the NFL Combine, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their exceptional speed and agility.

Check out below the Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times.

The post Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. 4.21 Seconds – Xavier Worthy

4.21 Seconds - Xavier Worthy Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2024

Position: WR

College: Texas

2. 4.22 Seconds – John Ross

4.22 Seconds - John Ross Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2017

Position: WR

College: Washington

3. 4.23 Seconds – Kalon Barnes

4.23 Seconds - Kalon Barnes Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2022

Position: CB

College: Baylor

4. 4.24 Seconds – Chris Johnson

4.24 Seconds - Chris Johnson Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2017

Position: WR

College: Washington

5. 4.24 Seconds – Rondel Melendez

4.24 Seconds - Rondel Melendez Source:n/a

NFL Combine Year: 2022

Position: CB

College: Baylor

6. 4.26 Seconds – DJ Turner II

4.26 Seconds - DJ Turner II Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2008

Position: RB

College: East Carolina

7. 4.26 Seconds – Tariq Woolen

4.26 Seconds - Tariq Woolen Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2023

Position: CB

College: Michigan

8. 4.26 Seconds – Dri Archer

4.26 Seconds - Dri Archer Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2014

Position: RB

College: Kent State

9. 4.27 Seconds – Marquise Goodwin

4.27 Seconds - Marquise Goodwin Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2014

Position: WR

College: The University of Texas at Austin

10. 4.27 Seconds – Henry Ruggs II

4.27 Seconds - Henry Ruggs II Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2020

Position: WR

College: Alabama

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close