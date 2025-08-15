Listen Live
Sports

Top 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers You Need To Know About

Published on August 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025

Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

Top 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers You Need To Know About

Every fantasy season, a few players come out of nowhere to break leagues wide open.

These aren’t the stars going in the first three rounds — they’re the overlooked, undervalued, and underhyped options flying beneath the radar in most drafts.

Whether it’s rookies buried on the depth chart, veterans returning from injury, or second-year players ready to make the leap, sleepers are where you win your draft — not just survive it.

This list isn’t about safe picks.

Related Stories

These are the guys who sit deep in the rankings but have all the ingredients to explode if the opportunity hits.

Some you might want to sneak onto your roster in the late rounds, while others are worth reaching for a round or two early to make a statement: you’ve done your homework — and you’re not leaving your draft without them.

Take a look at our Top 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers You Need To Know About.

RELATED | 20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Top 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers You Need To Know About  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. JJ McCarthy (Vikings) – Quarterback

JJ McCarthy (Vikings) – Quarterback Source:Getty

Why He’s a Sleeper: McCarthy enters a QB-friendly system with elite pass-catching weapons (Jefferson, Addison, Hockenson). If he starts the season healthy after his injury, his arm strength, accuracy, and poise could deliver immediate fantasy upside, especially in 2QB/superflex formats.

2. Drake Maye (Patriots) – Quarterback

Drake Maye (Patriots) – Quarterback Source:Getty

Why He’s a Sleeper: Maye offers rushing ability that pads fantasy stats, and his cannon arm gives him a shot at explosive plays. With improved weapons in New England and a fresh offensive system, he could quietly deliver top-15 QB numbers if he starts most of the season.

3. J.K. Dobbins (Broncos) – Running Back

J.K. Dobbins (Broncos) - Running Back Source:Getty

Why He’s a Sleeper: Now in Denver, Dobbins has a legitimate shot to take over as the Broncos’ primary running back. If he can stay healthy—a big if—his explosiveness and downhill style fit well in Sean Payton’s offense. With minimal competition for touches, he has real RB2 upside and breakout potential.

4. Raheem Mostert (Raiders) – Running Back

Raheem Mostert (Raiders) – Running Back Source:Getty

Why He’s a Sleeper: Backing up rookie Ashton Jeanty in Las Vegas, Mostert still brings elite speed and experience. Jeanty may lead the backfield, but Mostert could share the workload and is high-value injury insurance. He’s the type of late-round flier who could become a weekly flex play if the rookie falters or misses time.

5. Jaylen Wright (Dolphins) – Running Back

Jaylen Wright (Dolphins) – Running Back Source:Getty

Why He’s a Sleeper: Buried behind De’Von Achane for now, Wright is a lightning bolt with home-run ability. Achane’s injury history opens the door for Wright to have a major role, especially in best-ball and deeper leagues.

6. Jayden Higgins (Texans) – Wide Receiver

Jayden Higgins (Texans) – Wide Receiver Source:Getty

Why He’s a Sleeper: Higgins has a path to relevance if Tank Dell isn’t fully recovered and defenses focus on Nico Collins. He brings size and athleticism to a dynamic Houston offense and could be a surprise breakout in the second half of the season.

7. Chris Godwin (Buccaneers) – Wide Receiver

Chris Godwin (Buccaneers) – Wide Receiver Source:Getty

Why He’s a Sleeper: Godwin had a quietly productive 2024 but has slipped in drafts. With Baker Mayfield back and Mike Evans commanding top coverage, Godwin could return to WR2 form as a reliable, high-floor option.

8. Jayden Reed (Packers) – Wide Receiver

Jayden Reed (Packers) – Wide Receiver Source:Getty

Why He’s a Sleeper: Reed might already be Jordan Love’s top option, showcasing route-running savvy and red zone chemistry. If he leads Green Bay in targets again, he could vault into weekly starter territory with WR2 upside.

9. Tyler Warren (Colts) – Tight End

Tyler Warren (Colts) – Tight End Source:Getty

Why He’s a Sleeper: Shane Steichen leans heavily on TEs (see: Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz), and Warren has the size and skill to be a security blanket for both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. He could quietly command 60+ targets.

10. Kyle Pitts (Falcons) – Tight End

Kyle Pitts (Falcons) – Tight End Source:Getty

Why He’s a Sleeper: Pitts has teased fantasy stardom since entering the league, and 2025 could finally be the year he delivers. With Michael Penix Jr. now under center and Zac Robinson’s more modern, pass-friendly offense to Atlanta, Pitts is set up to thrive. He’s healthy, motivated, and positioned to be the go-to target for a big-armed rookie QB who isn’t afraid to push the ball downfield.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close