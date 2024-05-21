Tom Hank Reaches Out To Son, Shabba Hanks aka Chet Hanks For A Breakdown of The Drake/ Kendrick Lamar Beef

Professional Jamaican cosplayer Chet Hanks was the perfect person to help break down the Drake/Kendrick Lamar beef with his dad and beloved actor Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks is one of the few caucasians whose Black card has not been revoked, but he isn’t afraid to admit that he needs to be brought up to speed on Black business.

Case in point: The Toy Story star was deeply curious about the now-ended beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, which led to the Compton MC forcing the Canadian superstar to seemingly wave the white flag and ask his favorite Jafaican son, Chet Hanks, to break it all down for him.

Hanks shared a delightful text conversation between himself, aka “Big Main,” and his very famous dad, whom he affectionately labeled “Pops.”

Here is a breakdown of the conversation per BuzzFeed:

Tom: Big Main, can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?

Chet: Yeah, so Drake and this other dude J Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the “Big 3” in Rap. Then Kendrick put out a song saying, “Fuck the Big 3, it’s just big ME” initiating the beef. Then Drake was like, “you got small feet cuz you’re like 5 foot 5 or whatever.” And then Kendrick was like, you’re a dead beat dad and made fun of his Canadian accent.

So Drake came back and was like, “oh yeah! Well I heard you beat your wife” but literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drakes diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drakes entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealing Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be false, and Drake came back and was like, “hahaha I gotcho ass I had people give you false info to make you look stupid” but it didn’t even matter cuz then Kendrick just dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in on labeling Drake a pedophile that was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts.

Like if you heard it you would just automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him “Town Bidness” which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast.

Tom: Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who’s winning??

Chet: Did you not just read what I said (crying laughing emojis)

Social Media Loved Seeing Tom Hanks So Interested In The Beef

Now, we are not going to gloss over Chet Hanks, who was also accused of domestic violence by his ex, Kiana Parker.

Still, we loved seeing Tom Hanks being so curious about the drama between K. Dot and Drizzy.

X, formerly Twitter, was also here for the voice of our favorite toy cowboy, Woody, asking his son to explain why King Kendrick was dissing Drake.

One person on Elon Musk’s social media platform wrote, “petition to have tom hanks and chet hanks start a podcast called big main where chet explains extremely online things to his dad and it helps out other olds not necessarily like me but almost exactly like me.”

Another user added, “Tom Hanks calling Chet Big Main tells me that Tom loves and accepts his ridiculous son for who he is.”

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

