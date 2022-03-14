Tom Brady Unretires, Twitter Jokes He Couldn’t Stand Being Home With His Family

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

After retiring for about two months, Tom Brady decided that he wanted to put back on his football equipment and suit up for the Buccaneers for at least another season. Brady made the shocking announcement visa his Instagram account, writing:

These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now.

I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business. LFG (LET’S F***ING GO).

While the news is a tad bit shocking, it’s also not surprising since Brady left the door open for a possible return. Speaking with Jim Gray last month, days after he officially hung up his cleats, he said, “You know, I’m just going to take things as they come,” Brady told Gray. “I think that’s the best way to put it, and I don’t think anything — you know, you never say never.”

Clearly, we should have taken that as a sign that he was very much torn about stepping away from the football field. Maybe Brady feels that he should have gotten his 8th NFL Super Bowl ring, but last season’s run came to a halt thanks to Los Angeles Rams, who defeated Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Also, the drama with Antonio Brown and injuries probably left a bad taste in Brady’s mouth, and he wanted to end his career on a much better note.

Following his announcement, of course, Twitter chimed in with many joking that Tom Terrific wasn’t quite ready for family life after spending time home with his wife Gisele Bündchen and his children.

Well, whatever the case is, Brady is back! You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty

