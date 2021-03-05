Tiffany Haddish’s Style Is Evolving

When comediennestepped on the, this year, in a glowing metallic gown and a bold blonde do, the Internet collectively agreed, this is her look. Haddish’s stylist, top style architect for Zendaya and Celine Dion,worked closely with herto craft her image and it’s a definitely a winning combination.

Haddish’s latest appearance in the Mônot virtual fashion show is a shining example how her style has evolved. The culmination of Law and Christopher’s seamless work can be seen on the Mônot runway as she steals the scene with her radiating strength and confidence.

You can mark a transition point when Haddish’s style made a turn. After she shaved her head, on IG Live, she emerged from behind the tresses and has been giving us face and body. The Night School actress recently made a lifestyle change when she adopted a fitness and healthy eating regimen. Through her personal work with the “30 Day Transformation Team,” Tiffany has be sporting a slimmed down frame she is clearly very proud of.

As she should be! Because we’re loving her style so much, here’s some of her best looks as of late.

