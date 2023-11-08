Tia Mowry is a pantsuit guru. The former Sister, Sister actress has blessed us our timelines with various fashionable pants sets, and it’s a must that we pay homage to her swanky style.
The mother of two recently hopped on her social media accounts to introduce her “freakum pantsuit,” which was hot. Mowry revealed the white, lace outfit in a reel with the caption, “heard y’all were talking about me on twitter, y’all ain’t ever heard of a freakum pantsuit .” In the video, the 4U By Tia haircare boss was filmed rising out of bed, doing her makeup, and fluffing her hair to the tunes of Freakum Dress by our good sis Beyoncé. At the end of the reel, Mowry transitions from her colorful house robe to a banging white pantsuit that featured sheer, lace high-waist pants and a matching lace blazer. She styled her outfit with a white bodysuit underneath her jacket and mule sandals.
Tia Mowry Serves In A Pantsuit
Mowry’s glow-up has been evident in her recent stylish outfit choices. One day, she’s schooling the girls in a casual denim look: the next, she’s serving in an eye-catching set. No matter the occasion, Mowry looks fly. But we especially love it when enhances her boss lady aura and emanates sophisticated vibes in a spicy pantsuit.
Because Mowry wears a suit so well, we would not be surprised if the multihyphenate collaborated with a fashion brand on a pantsuit collection. And when that happens (manifesting), we will be the first to drop some coins on the ensembles. But until then, let us honor a few times when Mowry stole the show in her signature classy pantsuit garb. From short sets to pant sets, Tia is the queen of suits, and the evidence is below.
Tia Mowry Hits Fans With ‘Freakum Pantsuit’ After X (Twitter) Talked About Her Demure Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Black and White Pantsuit
Don’t sleep on Tia in this houndstooth pantsuit. The actress looked sexy as she switched from this look to a hot pink short suit, and then to a skirt and top look.
2. Orange Pantsuit
Tia was on her grind in this video rocking a lovely orange pantsuit that featured a tangerine-colored blazer and sherbert-colored pants. She finished the look off with a hot pink top underneath her set and gold hoop earrings.
3. Tiger Print Pantsuit
Tia stole the show in this satin, tiger print pantsuit. She rocked this outfit with a black bustier top, gold hoop earrings, and black sandals.
4. Camo Pantsuit
Tia nailed this camouflage pantsuit that she wore with clear sandals, a white tee, and her signature gold hoop earrings.
5. Red Pantsuit
Tia took the power suit to another level in this classy red set that featured wide leg pants and an oversized blazer. She kept her attire monochromatic by pairing a red top underneath her suit and rocking matching-colored heels.