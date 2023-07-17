We’re shocked, but not surprised. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are seemingly rekindling their friendship and #BlackTwitter is imploding.

Jordyn and Kylie were spotted at a Sushi restaurant in Los Angeles on July 15 after ending their four-year friendship after the infamous Tristan Thompson scandal with Jordyn at the center. According to TMZ, the duo have been secretly meeting for a while now.

Kylie kept is sleek in a black and white one-shoulder jumpsuit while Jordyn looked vibrant in a slicked-back ponytail, gold jewels, and a colorful maxi dress.

To refresh your memory, during a late-night party at his private home, Jordyn was accused of inappropriate behavior with Tristan Thomspon, while he and Khole were dating in February, 2019. According to Jordyn who opened up about the widespread news story on Red Table Talk, she and her friends found their way to Tristan’s party where they ultimately spent the night. The following day when she left, he kissed her. The incident sparked worldwide coverage and a longstanding rift between the Kardashian/Jenner clan and Jordyn. All of which was documented on the Kardashian’s reality TV show. The Kardashian clan were called out for quickly blaming Jordyn instead of packing the heat on Tristan.

As we all know, Tristan turned out to be the problem when it was exposed he fathered a child with a woman outside of his relationship with Khloe after she forgave him for the Jordyn incident.

Much has changed in Jordyn and Kylie’s respective lives. Jordyn is in a thriving relationship with NBA baller Karl Town and Kylie is a mother of two with a rumored on-again-off-again relationship with Travis Scott. It makes sense the duo circle back on their friendship at some point.

Now that Jordyn and Kylie have been spotted together again, #BlackTwitter is cuttin’ up.

Keep scrolling for photos of Jordyn and Kylie through the years.

Throwback Photos Of Jordyn Woods And Kylie Jenner Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com