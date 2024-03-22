This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features Nostalgic Shows With Women Leads From ‘Julia,’ ‘The L Word’ & More

Happy Women’s History Month! We return with a special ‘What to Watch’ TV list with our favorite nostalgic TV shows, starring our favorite actresses. This month is all about celebrating women and the many accomplishments made throughout history. Check out clips from our favorite nostalgic shows with talented women in TV at the center inside.

This week is special, because we take it back to the classic shows that star our favorite TV stars. From timeless sitcoms like “Girlfriends,” “Moesha” and “Sister, Sister” to the modern dramedies we miss on television like “Insecure,” “Jane the Virgin” and Twenties.”

In our specially curated list, TV lovers can find some of their favorite shows or discover a series they have never seen before. Some of the real classics we have listed this week are rarely discussed in mainstream media, but made groundbreaking history during their time on air.

“Julia,” starring Diahann Caroll was the first series to star a Black actress. The show followed Julia, a widowed single mom and nurse who balances her personal and professional life with resilience and levity. The show was the first-time viewers were able to see a Black woman in a non-stereotypical role on a weekly series.

Another moving series we have included on this list is “The L Word,” which starred Jennifer Beals as Bette Porter, a passing Black interior designer struggling to keep her marriage alive. The show debuted in the early 2000’s and it became a step towards inclusion and LGBTQ+ representation onscreen. Ten years later, “The L Word” universe introduced “Generation Q,” a more diverse update to the original.

These series and more have transformed the way viewers consume television. Actresses like Porter, Caroll and others listed below are the reason TV has made huge steps in the right direction.

Check out clips from our favorite nostalgic shows with women leads below:

