HomeArts & Entertainment

These Stylish Celebs Are Giving Us Chocolate On Chocolate Drip

Posted April 30, 2021

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

Source: 2020HHA / Getty


Summer is around the corner, which means it’s time to swap out your dark colored clothing for neutral and bright tones. This season, replace that little black dress with a little brown dress instead. 

According to L’officiel USA, “brown is the new black of 2021 fashion.” Shades of melanin been on trend but we’ll let y’all finish.

We first saw this trend at the Kanye West x Adidas Fall 2015 collection where the models wore earth tones like tan, caramel, and chocolate brown. As the weather gets warmer, brown is also a great color to keep your body temperature cool in comparison to darker shades of blue, and greys. 

Soon, brands like Versace, Undercover and Theophilio incorporated earth tones into their fall 2021 collections. So it makes sense our favorite celebrity women are getting in on the chocolate on chocolate trend.

Check out Teyana Taylor, Lizzo, Reginae Carter and more in their fab chocolate on chocolate fits!

These Stylish Celebs Are Giving Us Chocolate On Chocolate Drip  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Lizzo

To celebrate her Birthday, Lizzo wore a custom brown fitted dress by Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Brett Alan Nelson. She paired the outfit with jewelry from House of Emmanuele. 

2. Winnie Harlow

Our Jamaican queen, Winnie Harlow, was posted up on the ‘gram in a brown two-piece set from I Am Gia. Harlow matched her outfit with brown crocodile nails.

3. Reginae Carter

Reginae Carter is wearing a two-piece brown faux crocodile set from Fashion Nova paired with suede knee-high boots. You can find the full look on her Instagram. 

4. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor is serving body in Fendi’s two-piece Lycra Bikini in the color noir matching the swimsuit with Fendi’s twill shirt and pants. Taylor posted the look on the gram captioning the post as “purrrrrt”. 

5. Taina

Wrapped her cute baby bump in a brown long sleeve shirt and leather pants by Pretty Little Things, Taina paired her outfit with a mini Louis Vuitton monogram purse. 

6. Ari Lennox

R&B singer Ari Lennox wore brown leather pants with a brown skinny strap cami to match to eat at the Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta to support former Xscape singer and Atlanta reality star, Kandi Burruss. 

Latest
Does the Yeezy Logo Look Too Much Like Walmart’s?
 1 day ago
05.01.21
‘Friday’ Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s Cause Of Death Revealed, Tested Positive For COVID-19
 1 day ago
05.01.21
Kandi Burruss Describes Feeling ‘Disrespected’ In Boyz 2 Men Studio Session
 1 day ago
05.01.21
Leslie Jones Tapped To Host The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
 2 days ago
04.30.21
Another One?: DJ Khaled Says This Song On His New Album ‘Khaled, Khaled’ Is The Next Anthem
 2 days ago
04.30.21
Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder & Robbery
 2 days ago
04.30.21
HHW Gaming: Michael B. Jordan Says “It Would Be Dope” To Be Featured In His Own ‘Without Remorse’ Video Game
 2 days ago
04.30.21
Michael B. Jordan Shoots Down Superman Rumors, Talks ‘Without Remorse’
 2 days ago
04.30.21
Bradley Beal Shares The Bible Verses That Keep Him Grounded And Connected To God
 3 days ago
04.30.21
The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For $3 Million in Unpaid Taxes
 3 days ago
04.29.21
Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc
 3 days ago
04.29.21
Kenya Moore Shows Off Breast Reduction in a Two-Piece
 3 days ago
04.29.21
Researchers Find That Hip-Hop Music Leads To Better Surgical Procedures
 3 days ago
04.29.21
Joe Rogan: “Healthy” Young People Should NOT Get Vaccinated for COVID-19
 3 days ago
04.29.21
Photos
Close