HomeStyle & Fashion

The Sublime Looks We Loved From Laquan Smith’s NYFW Show

Posted September 10, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Laquan Smith

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty


We were already looking forward to Laquan Smith’s NYFW show, but when the in-demand designer announced it would be at the Empire State Building we got really excited! As expected, he didn’t disappoint. With splendid ready-to-wear looks that can go from day to night with the switch of a feathery duster, his collection gave what needed to be gave.

Laquan sent dozens of looks down the runway that showcased his unmatched ability to accentuate the best of your silhouette. The collection is full of pieces we didn’t know we needed and that’s the beauty of his elevated designs, the aesthetic is sexy and relatable. From metallic blue pants to flesh-toned pairings and luxurious sheer moments, his looks are everyday statement pieces.

Check out all the looks, we’re swooning over.

The Sublime Looks We Loved From Laquan Smith’s NYFW Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

2. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

3. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

4. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

5. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

6. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

7. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

8. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

9. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

10. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

11. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

12. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

13. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

14. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

15. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

16. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

17. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

18. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

19. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

20. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

21. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

22. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City. 

23. Laquan Smith – Runway – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway for Laquan Smith during NYFW: The Shows on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

Latest

Yet Another Law Has Passed in Texas, This Time Targeting Social Media

 2 days ago
09.11.21

Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty To Failure To Register As Sex Offender, Faces 10 Years & Life Parole

 2 days ago
09.11.21

TSA Is Increasing Fines For Not Wearing A Mask During Travel

 2 days ago
09.11.21
12 items

Wacktivist: Twitter Collectively Clowns Star-Studded ‘The Activist’ Competition Series

 2 days ago
09.11.21
5 items

Yung Miami And Taraji P. Henson Wore The Same Dress To The Moschino Show For NYFW

 2 days ago
09.11.21
10 items

Jordan Brand Holiday 2021 Lineup Stars Pine Green Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1 HI Retros & More

 2 days ago
09.11.21
15 items

Ari Lennox Drops New Single “Pressure” & Twitter Celebrates The Dreamville Star

 2 days ago
09.11.21

Nipsey Hussle Estate Sues Companies Selling Bootleg Merch

 2 days ago
09.10.21

Jokes On You: Bill Cosby’s Comeback Comedy Tour Not Happening… For Now

 2 days ago
09.10.21

Blue or Red?: Peep The First Full Trailer To ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’

 2 days ago
09.10.21
Photos
Close