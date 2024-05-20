Listen Live
The Spicoli Scramble Charity Golf Tournament Honors Quinn Coleman & Raises Over $20K [Photos]

Published on May 20, 2024

2024 Spicoli Scramble Charity Golf Tournament

Source: Angel Montalvo and Jake Douglas / Spicoli Scramble

Over the weekend, the “Spicoli Scramble” charity golf tournament celebrated and honored the life of Trillectro music festival co-founder, Capitol Records A&R and Debra Lee’s beloved son, Quinn Coleman. Check out photos inside from the engaging community event, which benefited the Recording Academy’s Quinn Coleman Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The life of Quinn was celebrated this past weekend with the first annual Spicoli Scramble, a charity golf tournament at The Lakes El Segundo – Top Golf. Over 150 friends and family of Quinn’s came out to support, raising over $20K, which was donated to the Recording Academy’s Quinn Coleman Memorial Scholarship Fund. As an avid golfer, music lover and friend to so many, Coleman continues to make an imprint on the culture and the community.

Among the tournament participants, Mike Pak (Koreatown Run Club), Alex James (Pleasures), Camille Hyde (The CW’s All American: Homecoming), Lester Spellman (Spellman Performance) and more competed in the Par 3 10 hole 4-player scramble.

The event was organized by friends and family of Quinn’s including Co-Founder of Trillectro Music Festival and founder of golf community Swang, Modi Oyewole. The Spicoli Scramble event honored Quinn’s legacy and all the contributions and strides he made within the music industry before his unexpected passing in August of 2020. His spirit lives on through the scholarship fund that was created by the Recording Academy in his name.

“It was truly heartwarming to have friends and family, some who traveled from across the country, to celebrate our friend Quinn. It’s been four years since he left us, so it felt really good to get people together in the name of competition and camaraderie. Emotional for sure, since we all just wish he was out there playing with us,” Modi Oyewol shared in a statement.

The event’s official brand sponsors for the event included Lululemon, Celaya Tequila, Happy Dad, Topo Chico, OnlyGolfers, and Swang.

Check out a recap from the event below:

The Recording Academy’s Quinn Coleman Memorial Scholarship was created to elevate a new generation of Black music creators through a financial scholarship and career development program for college students. To date, the program has successfully eliminated barriers in the music industry by providing professional development opportunities to help prepare students for full-time employment.

For more information, please visit the website here.

Check out photos from the first ever Spicoli Scramble below:

The Spicoli Scramble Charity Golf Tournament Honors Quinn Coleman & Raises Over $20K [Photos]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. 2024 Spicoli Scramble Charity Golf Tournament

2024 Spicoli Scramble Charity Golf Tournament Source:Spicoli Scramble

2. A Family Friendly Event

A Family Friendly Event Source:Spicoli Scramble

3. Spicoli Takes Over the Green

Spicoli Takes Over the Green Source:Spicoli Scramble

4. Sponsors Brough The Smiles

Sponsors Brough The Smiles Source:Spicoli Scramble

5. Cheers to Charitable Events

Cheers to Charitable Events Source:Spicoli Scramble

6. The Kids Were Active

The Kids Were Active Source:Spicoli Scramble

7. 2024 Spicoli Scramble Charity Golf Tournament

2024 Spicoli Scramble Charity Golf Tournament Source:Spicoli Scramble

8. Raising Their Trophies To $20K Donations

Raising Their Trophies To $20K Donations Source:Spicoli Scramble

9. Peace & Love

Peace & Love Source:Spicoli Scramble

10. The Music Was Lively

The Music Was Lively Source:Spicoli Scramble

11. Friends & Family Gathered For A Great Time

Friends & Family Gathered For A Great Time Source:Spicoli Scramble

12. Who’s Coming Next Year?

Who's Coming Next Year? Source:Spicoli Scramble
