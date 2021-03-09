Biggie–born Christopher George Latore Wallace– was born on May 21, 1972. The New York native gave the world hits like “Juicy,” “Big Poppa,” and “Warning” as is considered to be one of the best rappers of all time. We lost Biggie in 1997, but his legacy still lives on.

Today we celebrate his life, legacy, an music. Check out some iconic classic pics of Biggie.

#RIPBiggie: Classic Photos of The Notorious B.I.G was originally published on hot963.com