On this day (Sept. 12) in 1944, Barry Eugene Carter was born in Galveston, TX. The world would know him by a different name, however:

In his four-decade long career, White became one of the best-selling musical artists of all time with over 100 million records sold worldwide. He amassed 20 gold and 10 platinum singles, 11 Grammy nominations, and 2 Grammy wins.

With his rich bass tone and romantic flair, White navigated effortlessly through the genres of soul, funk, and disco, and with a reputation for crafting some of the best love songs of the 20th century, it’s easy to see why he’s referred to as “The Maestro.”

To celebrate Barry White’s birthday, take a listen to some of his classic love songs below!

(P.S. We are not responsible for any children that have come or may come from the utilization of this playlist.)

The Maestro Of Soul: Barry White’s Essential Hits was originally published on foxync.com