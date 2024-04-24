Listen Live
The History of Pick #22 in the NFL Draft

Published on April 24, 2024

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The 2024 NFL draft will be the 89th annual meeting of National Football League franchises to select newly eligible players to their roster. The Philadelphia Eagles currently have the 22nd, 50th, 53rd, 120th, 161st, 171st, 172st, 210th pick in this years draft.

Although it is late in the first-round, there have been some high profile players that have come from the 22nd pick in the Draft. In most recent years, players like Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) have come in and made an immediate impact on their respective teams. However, players such as Johnny Manziel have proved that being picked in the first round, does not make you cream of the crop.

 

With the uncertainty of head coach Nick Sirianni as well as their quarterback Jalen Hurts, this could be a draft where Philadelphia elects to play it safe, trade down, and acquire more picks to secure their future endeavors. However, with the signing of Saquon Barkley, and extension of WR Devonta Smith, the Eagles offseason moves have clearly indicated they want to win now.

Howie Roseman, Executive VP of the Eagles, is known at the ultimate opportunist around these times. Roseman is known to trade up, or take a teams most valuable assets to allow them to move up, usually putting the Eagles in a more promising situation than they were when the draft started.

Our team at RNB Philly have compiled a list of the 22nd overall draft pick in the NFL over the last 25 years.

Take a look at The History of Pick #22 in the NFL Draft below!

1. 1999: Lamar King (Seahawks)

2. 2000: Chris McIntosh (Seahawks)

3. 2001: Will Allen (Giants)

4. 2002: Bryan Thomas (Jets)

5. 2003: Rex Grossman (Bears)

6. 2004: J.P. Losman (Bills)

7. 2005: Mark Clayton (Ravens)

8. 2006: Manny Lawson (49ers)

9. 2007: Brady Quinn (Browns)

10. 2008:Felix Jones (Cowboys)

11. 2009: Percy Harvin (Vikings)

12. 2010: Demaryius Thomas (Broncos)

13. 2011: Anthony Castonzo (Colts)

14. 2012: Brandon Weeden (Browns)

15. 2013: Desmond Trufant (Falcons)

16. 2014: Johnny Manziel (Browns)

17. 2015: Bud Dupree (Steelers)

18. 2016: John Doctson (Redskins)

19. 2017: Charles Harris (Dolphins)

20. 2018: Rashaan Evans (Titans)

21. 2019: Andre Dillard (Eagles)

22. 2020: Justin Jefferson (Vikings)

23. 2021: Caleb Farley Titans)

24. 2022:Quay Walker (Packers)

25. 2023: Zay Flowers (Ravens)

