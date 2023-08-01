The Gawls Showed Up And Showed Out At Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Stop In NYC

Silver, fringe, cowboy boots, futuristic glasses, and fans for drama. Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour is more than just a concert it’s a cultural experience spanning all genres. Just ask Oprah, who described the show as “transcendent” after witnessing it in person at the NYC stop at MetLife Stadium.

Searches for “metallic cowboy boots,” “silver cowboy boots,” and “disco cowboy hat” skyrocketed. The Renaissance World Tour has proven to be the Met gala of concerts with fans dressing like they’re headed to a ball. This all makes sense since balls are the ultimate events in the Ballroom community. And balls are where the LGBTQ+ community put their creativity and fashion on full display.

The Renaissance World Tour uplifts an entire marginalized community. Its massive impact has contributed to (in addition to the release of the Barbie movie and Taylor Swift’s tour) an economic boost in local markets. According to recent data, “the opening night of her “Renaissance” tour was held in Sweden, and the country saw a 0.3-percent rise from April to May.”

And the tour had a similar effect in Chicago. “It isn’t just fans basking in the glow of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, Yelp Data shows hotels, restaurants, shops, beauty salons all saw a huge spike as well, especially Black-owned businesses,” Fox 32 Chicago reported.

With the fans serving so much fashion, we’re spotlighting our favorite looks from the Renaissance World Tour in NYC.

