Listen Live
News

The Game Absent From Kendrick Lamar West Coast Concert, X Says Drake Caping Did Him In

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

US-ENTERTAINMENT-STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

The Game has been one of the more vocal champions of West Coast Hip-Hop but fans couldn’t help but notice he was noticeably absent at Kendrick Lamars concert on Juneteenth. Fans on X are saying that The Game was frozen out of the West Coast show due to his affiliation with K-Dot’s chief rival, Drake.

In the wake of The Pop Out: Ken & Friends Concert, which featured Kendrick Lamar and a large host of his famous pals, the absence of The Game alongside a variety of West Coast acts stood out as a curious moment. While it doesn’t appear that the former Aftermath rapper is bothered by being excluded from the show, fans on X are speculating that the artist born Jayceon Taylor was left off the bill due to his alignment with Drake.

Back in April, Game posted a video of him listening to Drizzy’s “Energy” track which some took to mean he was on the side of the so-called 6 God. In the now-deleted post, fans blasted Game for seemingly going against his fellow Compton native in Lamar although the rapper never publicly chose a side.

Still, the optics of it all have fans believing this is why Game, a capable rapper despite what some might say, was not part of the epic cameo performances that included the likes of YG, TDE mainstays Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and ScHoolby Q, and others.

On X, the jokes are flying about The Game not appearing on the bill and we’ve got the best we could find below.

Photo: Getty

The Game Absent From Kendrick Lamar West Coast Concert, X Says Drake Caping Did Him In  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics

Cash Blast!

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLC

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

WTLC Summer Escape to be able to win tickets all summer long

WTLCFM Summer Escape!

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close