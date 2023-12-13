The Best Looks From ‘The Color Purple’ Press Tour

We’re under a week away from the highly-anticipated premiere of The Color Purple and fans are squirming in their seats to see how director Blitz Bazawule will reimagine Alice Walker’s iconic novel. The leading ladies of the film — Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino — are already receiving Oscar nods for their incredible performances in the upcoming remake, but their acting skills are not the only thing generating buzz from fans and netizens of social media.
The trio and the entire cast have been serving up award-winning fashion and flair as they trot around the globe for The Color Purple press tour, which kicked off in the spring and will rage on until the film’s premiere Dec. 25. From Sergio Hudson to Nicolas Jebran, here are some of our favorite looks from The Color Purple press tour.
Fantasio storms The Color Purple press event in London in Sergio Hudson.
During a press event in London Nov. 21 Fantasia rocked a classy suit dress by Sergio Hudson. The star’s colorful tweed ensemble — filled with hues of blue, yellow and pink — cinched at her curvy frame. She paired the sophisticated look with a blue headband, blue tights and a pair of chunky platform heels. Fantasia, who will make her onscreen debut as Celie when The Color Purple hits theaters, paired the Sergio Hudson creation with gold statement earrings and a black Chanel purse.
She wore another stunning Sergio Hudson piece for The Color Purple Los Angeles world premiere.
Fantasia didn’t let up during the world premiere of The Color Purple in Los Angeles Dec. 6. The beautiful actress and singer, who starred as Celie in the Broadway adaption of the film from 2007 to 2008, rocked another jaw-dropping Sergio Hudson piece. The mother and Grammy Award-winning celeb served face and body as she posed for the camera in the elegant number that featured a festive polka-dot pattern. She paired the custom piece with black lacy gloves and stacked a trio of silver rings along her fingers. For makeup, Fantasia opted for dark magenta eye shadow and light foundation.
Taraji P. Henson shined in Vlora Mustafa and Bulgari jewelry.
Taraji P. Henson isn’t afraid to take risks on the red carpet. Her daring fashion sense was on full display during the world premiere event in Los Angeles. The star, who will play the sassy jazz singer Shug Avery in the upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple, turned heads in a whimsical Vlora Mustafa gown. The memorable ensemble — styled by celebrity fashion gurus Wayman and Michah — hugged the actress in all the right places as she walked down the red carpet looking like a million bucks. Henson, 53, paired the fitted gown with a classy updo, a shiny Bulgari diamond necklace and light accessories.
The Best Looks From ‘The Color Purple’ Press Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Henson ate and left no crumbs during “The Color Purple” Photocall event, too!Source:Getty
In November, the Empire star oozed style and elegance as she strutted her stuff at The Color Purple Photocall event in a tiger print pencil skirt and a beautiful cheetah print coat. Henson wore her hair down and paired the look with a smokey eye.
2. Danielle Brooks made purple look amazing at the world premiere event.Source:Getty
Danielle Brooks will star as Sofia in the highly anticipated remake of The Color Purple. Oprah, who is co-producing the exciting film, starred as the iconic character in the Steven Spielberg adaption of the flick in 1985. Brooks has some big shoes to fill, but judging by the fanfare from critics, it seems like she’s lived up to the challenge.
Brooks exuded confidence and sex appeal at The Color Purple’s world premiere event in Los Angeles in a stunning Nicolas Jebran gown. The satin purple number featured a constructed corset that pulled Brooks in, showing off her curvy physique. The dramatic hood added more character and flair to the stunning look.
The actress rocked the shimmering gown with silver heels and accessories and she wore her hair slicked back into a perfect ponytail.
3. Brooks wore a dazzling white dress to the Black Excellence Brunch for “The Color Purple.”Source:Getty
Danielle Brooks attended The Color Purple Black Excellence Brunch in Hollywood Dec. 3 in a beautiful white mini dress that cinched at her curvy waist. The star paired the look with a white cape and another elegant updo. Her silver earrings shined against her rich melanin as she smiled and schmoozed with celebrity A-listers at the event.
4. Colman Domingo shined in Louis Vuitton.Source:Getty
Actor Colman Domingo, who will play Mister in the upcoming film, attended The Color Purple Los Angeles premiere in an incredible Louis Vuitton ensemble. The tailored maroon suit featured a long sash that trailed behind the actor as he beamed on the red carpet.
5. Ciara brought maternity fashion to a whole new level at the LA premiere.Source:Getty
Ciara, who recently welcomed her daughter Amora Princess Wilson with her quarterback hubby, Russell Wilson, flaunted her big baby bump at the LA premiere. Decorated in gold leaf paint, the singer and dancer left attendees speechless as she stormed the red carpet in a pair of white chiffon trousers and a stunning white shirt adorned with a massive train. Ciara, 38, rocked her hair in a short bob with gold statement earrings.
In the upcoming film, the multi-talented star will make her onscreen debut as the older version of Nettie, Celie’s younger sister.
6. Corey Hawkins looked like a hot gent at the LA world premiere.Source:Getty
Actor Corey Hawkins shut down The Color Purple world premiere event in a dark grey suit ensemble that fit him like a glove. The star’s long tailored suit jacket featured a floral brooch and purple detailing that stood out as he shined on the red carpet.
Hawkins will star as Harpo Johnson in the upcoming movie.
7. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson is standing on business in this androgynous look to ‘The Late Show.’
8. Danielle Brooks
Style by Kelly Augustine, Danielle Brooks is charming in this canary jumpsuit.
9. Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks is red hot in this Nina Parker collection top and trousers, proving good style has nothing to do with high price tags.
10. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji’s one-shoulder Max Mara sweater dress is giving us the cold shoulder in NYC as she pulls up to the Empire State Building with her co-stars.
11. Fantasia
Fantasia slayed this all-black Dolce & Gabbana look while promoting The Color Purple in NYC at the Empire State Building. Styled by Daniel Hawkins, Fantasia completes the look with Maison Ernest shoes.
