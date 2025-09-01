In sports, you often hear the phrase “To the victor goes the spoils.” This year in the NBA, the spoils went to the Oklahoma City Thunder. But what about the team they played…the Indiana Pacers? In this special, you’ll hear about how the 2024-25 Indiana Pacers went on a postseason run that garnered respect around the globe for a multitude of reasons. It’s a story that features buzzer beaters, heroics, resilience, and another example of how basketball is more than just a game to Hoosiers. It’s a story of adversity, resilience, and a state’s unbridled passion for the Blue and Gold.
The 2024-25 Indiana Pacers: Runners Up to Remember was originally published on wibc.com
1. Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates get fired up before playing the Oklahoma City ThunderSource:Getty
2. Tyrese Haliburton and Obi ToppinSource:Getty
3. Yes ‘Cers became a battle cry for the fans and the teamSource:Getty
4. Tyrese Haliburton has successful surgery on his torn achillesSource:@TyHaliburton22
5. Pacer fans gather outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse to celebrate their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 2000Source:WIBC Radio
6. TJ McConnell enjoys Interacting with the crowd as the Pacers throttle the Cleveland CavaliersSource:Indiana Pacers
7. Pacer fans celebrate a playoff winSource:WIBC Radio
8. Pacers Head Coach Rick CarlisleSource:Getty
