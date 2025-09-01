Listen Live
The 2024-25 Indiana Pacers: Runners Up to Remember

Published on September 1, 2025

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

In sports, you often hear the phrase “To the victor goes the spoils.” This year in the NBA, the spoils went to the Oklahoma City Thunder. But what about the team they played…the Indiana Pacers? In this special, you’ll hear about how the 2024-25 Indiana Pacers went on a postseason run that garnered respect around the globe for a multitude of reasons. It’s a story that features buzzer beaters, heroics, resilience, and another example of how basketball is more than just a game to Hoosiers. It’s a story of adversity, resilience, and a state’s unbridled passion for the Blue and Gold.

The 2024-25 Indiana Pacers: Runners Up to Remember  was originally published on wibc.com

1. Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates get fired up before playing the Oklahoma City Thunder

Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates get fired up before playing the Oklahoma City Thunder

2. Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin

Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin

3. Yes ‘Cers became a battle cry for the fans and the team

Yes 'Cers became a battle cry for the fans and the team

4. Tyrese Haliburton has successful surgery on his torn achilles

Tyrese Haliburton has successful surgery on his torn achilles

5. Pacer fans gather outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse to celebrate their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 2000

Pacer fans gather outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse to celebrate their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 2000

6. TJ McConnell enjoys Interacting with the crowd as the Pacers throttle the Cleveland Cavaliers

TJ McConnell enjoys Interacting with the crowd as the Pacers throttle the Cleveland Cavaliers

7. Pacer fans celebrate a playoff win

Pacer fans celebrate a playoff win

8. Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle
