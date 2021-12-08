HomeCelebrity News

The 10 Sexiest Social Media Moments of 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Sexiest Social Media Moments

Source: Radio One / J. Bachelor


As the days left to mark off our 2021 calendar lessen, it’s time to take a look back at the women who made things hot across the web. Of course, there are our annual usual suspects: RihannaMegan Thee Stallion, and Beyonce to name a few. But on this year’s list, we’ve also got a couple fresh faces, who, despite having been around for a while, still managed to stand out from the millions upon millions of images shared online each day.

|| RELATED: See Jordyn Woods’ Barely There Birthday Dress & 14 More Of Her Sexiest Style Wins ||

|| RELATED: Chloe Bailey Keeps Breaking The Internet & A Few Weirdos Are Hating ||

Who’ll top the list in 2022? No telling. If the past two years have taught us anything, it’s that nothing can be predicted. Stars rise and fall each day. In fact, it seems like every week, we’re introduced to new talent or a familiar star that gets things spicy on socials. But one thing is for sure – we will be faithfully doing our duty by watching, liking and sharing … for research purposes only of course (wink).

With that said, here are 10 sexy moments that had the world of social media talking.

Check out the gallery below.

The 10 Sexiest Social Media Moments of 2021  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Chloe Bailey’s Sultry Silhouette

2. Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Thot Sh*t’ Music Video

3. Rihanna’s Cut-Out Pajamas

4. Toni Braxton In Smoking Hot Bikini At 53

5. Jordyn Wood’s Barely There Birthday Dress

6. Beyonce for Ivy Park

7. Cadi B’s Pregnancy Shoot

8. Normani ‘Wild Side’ (Official Video) ft. Cardi B

9. Ashanti’s Beach Beauty Photoshoot

10. Sun-kissed Saweetie

Latest

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following Viral Pedophile Sting Video

 13 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

The 10 Sexiest Social Media Moments of 2021

 13 hours ago
01.01.70
13 items

T-Boz Slammed For Allegedly Nudging Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef, TLC Member Says She Was Hacked

 2 days ago
10.23.98

No OVO: Drake Withdraws His 2021 Grammy Nominations

 2 days ago
07.30.98

Marcus Garvey’s Descendants Seek Pardon From President Biden

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Can’t Believe: Stevie J Request Spousal Support From Faith Evans

 2 days ago
01.01.70

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

 2 days ago
02.21.98

Lizzo Gave Winter Florals In A Purple Richard Quinn Jumpsuit At The Amex Brunch with Chef Kwame Onwuachi

 2 days ago
01.01.70

‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

 2 days ago
02.22.98
13 items

Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In His Trial, Details Drug Use & Bathhouse Masturbation With Alleged Attacker

 2 days ago
06.28.98
Photos
Close