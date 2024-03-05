Take A Trip Around The Fashion Galaxy With Zendaya & Her ‘Dune: Part Two’ Press Tour Looks

Zendaya stole the show during her recent “Dune: Part Two” press tour. Wearing a mix of new and legacy brands, the model-actress reminded fans how much of a fashion-forward icon she is.
Zendaya’s fashion parade – or press tour – took her to cities worldwide. She visited Seoul, London, Paris, and New York City, to name a few.
After being pushed back due to production, “Dune: Part Two’s” release was highly anticipated – almost as much as Zendaya’s fashion choices. The film was initially to premiere in October 2023 but just hit theatres last weekend.
Celebrating the movie’s release in late February, Zendaya and her fashion partner, Law Roach, brought the heat to each tour spot. Her looks were so fresh and unexpected that fashion critics and fans waited with bated breath before each city to see what look she might debut.
2024 Fashion Gallery: Zendaya’s Futuristic Trip Around The Galaxy
The futuristic, multi-galaxy setting of Dune, and its deserts, inspired Zendaya’s looks. In the film’s continuation story, the 27-year-old plays Chani, a warrior who is always ready to protect her people on the planet Arrakis.
With her role in mind, Zendaya re-imaged sci-fi fashion and made it trend. She played with textures, metals, proportions, colors, and garment types.
The “Euphoria” star rocked everything from body-hugging dresses and metallic full-body armor to sculpted gowns and funky suits. Designers helping the starlet pull off these dramatic looks included Stéphane Rolland Couture, Alaia, Louis Vuitton, Mugler, and Bottega Veneta.
Her stylistic versatility was endless – and pulled through in both her hair and ensembles. Her hairstyles were sleek and chic, bold and beautiful, and everything in between.
As “Dune: Part Two” plays in theatres everywhere, we take a look back at Zendaya’s jaw-dropping styles. Each made us gag, gush, and want to take our own trip around the fashion galaxy.
1. Statement JumpsuitSource:Getty
Zendaya light peach Juun J jumpsuit is the perfect example of a statement piece. We love her zippers, buckles, custom details, and dynamic designs. Adding to the playfulness of the street chic look, Zendaya wore her hair in wild curls toward the back.
2. Boss Babe Of The FutureSource:Getty
Zendaya gave futuristic boss babe vibes on the “Dune: Part Two” red carpet. Attending a presentation at CinemaCon, the actress kept it cute and casual in a vest and wide-leg pants from Louis Vuitton.
3. Queen Of The DuneSource:Getty
Zendaya looked like the “Queen of the Dune” in an ivory, long-sleeved gown from Stéphane Rolland Couture. Her dress’ daring in-your-face sheer front cut out and gold-speckled skirt stunned fashion lovers. Zendaya completed her royal look with bold, beautiful curls cascading past her shoulders.
4. Choose Your Fashion Fighter!Source:Getty
Zendaya is a fashion robot. Period. And if she’s not, this vintage Mugler metallic bodysuit proved that she should be.
5. Red Laser Cut-Outs We LovedSource:Getty
Everywhere the light touched Zendaya, she shined! The actress wore a vintage 1999 Givenchy skirt suit at a premiere in Seoul that made us gag. Her red laser cut-outs were everything.
6. Frolick In The Desert Wearing This ….Source:Getty
Zendaya’s custom outfit for a Mexico photo call defined luxury out-of-the-box style. Her gown was made of twisted woven fabrics and draped around the body, providing optical illusions and fantastical fashion. The ensemble included light gray, navy blue, deep, and deep red fabrics and seemed the perfect choice for frolicking in the desert.
7. Slinky & SexySource:Getty
After fighting enemies and traveling the galaxy in a metallic suit, Zendaya changed into a slinky current Mugler black gown. The dress skimmed her body, showing her petite frame and feminine curves.
8. 3-D Romance From AlaiaSource:Getty
Zendaya gave the girlies romantic vibes at a Paris photo call on February 12, 2024. She wore a white feminine dress from Alaia. According to several sources, the dress is wool, 3-D printed, and made of one piece of fabric that circles the body. Topping off the monochromatic look with white pumps, Zendaya looks stunning.
9. Plum PerfectionSource:Getty
Zendaya chose a sophisticated plum Roksanda ensemble for a London “Dune: Part Two” photo call. The suit included an oversized blazer with a deep neckline, wide-leg pants, and a skirt.
10. Ostrich Leather In The Next GalaxySource:Getty
Zendaya pushed the limits in Mexico City, wearing a custom chocolate brown two-piece Bottega Veneta look. The actress matched the futuristic piece with a chin-length bob parted to the side with a slight bump. What makes the designer look stand out is its couture notes, including a high neck, dramatic sleeve, and high slit. The ostrich leather belt detail of her skirt also takes her ‘fit into the next galaxy.
11. Golden In Louis VuittonSource:Getty
It’s all about the ornate details with this impressive two-piece outfit from Louis Vuitton. The ensemble included a crop top with a dramatic neck and a high-waisted skirt with a wide band and a voluminous bottom.