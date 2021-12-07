HomeCelebrity News

T-Boz Slammed For Allegedly Nudging Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef, TLC Member Says She Was Hacked

TLC member Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins caught the wrath of Twitter after seemingly egging on a potential beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Twitter took note of the alleged jab and did their best to drag T-Boz back to the 1990s.

The Jasmine Brand shared a video of Cardi B and Offset heading into club E11EVEN in Miami, Fla., with someone using T-Boz’s account to reply “Poor Nicki Minaj” in the comments.

The slander towards T-Boz was swift and expected, prompting the singer to fire back her own comments stating that she was hacked.

“MY ACCOUNT WAS HACKED IM ON A ZOOM CALL/MEETING SO I DONT KNOW WHAT WAS SAID OR WHATS HAPPENING YET BUT I SAID NOTHING ABOUT @nickiminaj AT ALL,” T-Boz wrote. She also added a longer statement and shared it to her social media accounts, including Twitter, but it appears the damage is done.

Twitter, unforgiving as always, didn’t buy the hacked explanation and did what they’re known to do over their faves.

Just for reporting purposes only, we’ve got the reactions below.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

