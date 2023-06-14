Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Conservative Super PAC — New York’s Top Cop Quits — Nonbinary Actors Win Tony Awards

The move away from Donald Trump by Republicans appears to be gathering steam. Some politicians running against Trump for the Republican nomination for president are pulling away. In a recent town hall appearance on CNN, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie came out swinging, calling his once-and-current opponent, “angry,” “vengeful” and an example of “vanity run amok.” Now, the political arm of an organization funded by conservative billionaire Charles Koch has produced a series of digital political ads, directed at Donald Trump.

What You Need to Know:

2. Keechant Sewell, New York’s Top Cop, Quits

Source:Getty

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

What You Need to Know:

New York City’s police commissioner Keechant Sewell, the first woman to hold the position, is stepping down after 18 months.

Sewell, 51, was sworn in on Jan. 1, 2022, after being appointed by Mayor Eric Adams.

According to department data, during Sewell’s tenure, the Big Apple saw a drop in shootings despite an overall uptick in crime in the five boroughs.

Almost immediately after taking office, Adams hired former NYPD Chief of Department Phillip Banks as his deputy mayor for public safety, which sources say somewhat diminished Sewell’s authority. Banks has been holding weekly public briefings on crime, often without Sewell in attendance.

Sources close to the NYPD say Sewell’s relationship with City Hall seemed to sour in recent months. Others say Sewell’s hands were tied on what she could and could not do. Mayor Adams, a former police captain, is infamous for micromanaging the NYPD since taking office.