Super Cap?: The Reviews For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Are Calling It A Masterpiece

After years of screaming #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, the day DCEU fans have been waiting for is almost here, and the reviews of Zack Snyder’s Justice League are mainly on the positive side.
Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has more hits than misses, the DCEU has been an absolute mess. Zack Snyder was supposed to be the man to bring finally bring the iconic Justice League to the big screen, but the road to DC superhero team-up film was a rocky one.
The films leading up to Justice League were polarizing, saying the least. Man of Steel was aight but was criticized for its glum portrayal of Superman. Then the highly anticipated Batman V Superman film was critically panned for not living up to the hype. Then came Justice League, and that movie was awful. To be fair, it wasn’t Snyder’s fault because he had to step away from the film to deal with the tragic passing of his 20-year-old daughter.
To fill the directorial void, Warner Bros. enlisted Joss Whedon (The Avengers and Age of Ultron) in hopes he could pick up where Snyder left off. Instead, he delivered a mess of a movie that is now embroidered in a scandal with Ray Fisher leading the charge in calling out Whedon for his onset abuse, subsequently leading to him being axed from the DCEU altogether.
DC, fans loyal to a fault, hung on to hope, calling for the release of the “Snyder Cut” of the Justice League that Warner Bros. at the time claimed did not exist. After many years of pushing for its release, the film’s stars finally got on board with the movement, with Snyder dropping breadcrumbs here and there, slowly confirming its existence. Finally, the news arrived that HBO backed up the Brink’s truck giving Snyder the money he needed to bring his vision of the superhero film exclusively to its streaming service.
After numerous stills, teaser videos, and trailers, the film is here. The consensus is that it is better than Whedon’s film. However, it’s still a polarizing piece of art. The 4-hour long film (which can be viewed in chapters) currently holds a favorable 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, if you checked Metacritic, the film is stuck at 55, with most critics having mixed feelings.
Robbie Collin of The Telegraph gave Snyder’s doover a perfect 100 score saying that “it lands differently: characters that were previously empty or ludicrous now have real grit and depth, while action sequences that were once incoherent, lightweight, and garnish now number among the most thunderously spectacular in the genre.
Nick Schager of The Daily Beast writes, “Everything the Snyder faithful hoped it would be, and a vast improvement over its 2017 theatrical iteration.”
The negative reviews were not so nice, basically calling the film fan service that could have been deleted scenes.
Mason Downey described the film as “relentlessly boring and endlessly long,” comparing it to watching paint dry in his review for GameSpot.
Ouch.
Darren Franwrite wasn’t any nicer in his review for Entertainment Weekly, saying, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League is just as bad and twice as long.”
“Steppenwolf gets a glow-up; imagine thinking the problem was his clothes!” Franwrite hilariously wrote. “His new armor comprises countless moving sharp points. At first, I thought he looked like a walking Pin Art toy getting tickled by invisible fingers.”
His description of Fisher’s Cyborg (who is considered the heart and soul of the film) was scathing, writing, “Cyborg (Ray Fisher) has a longer origin story, but his CGI body still looks like leftover Lawnmower Man footage.”
Wow.
Well, regardless, what matters, in the end, is how YOU feel about it after you commit to watching Snyder’s 4-hour love letter to fans of the “Snyderverse,” which hinges on the likely success of this film.
You can peep some Twitter reactions to Zack Snyder’s Justice League in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures / HBO Max
Super Cap?: The Reviews For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Are Calling It A Masterpiece was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Ray Fisher’s reaction to finally watching Zack Snyder’s Justice League.— Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 13, 2021
He has waited so long for this. Zack said he wouldn’t let Ray watch it until all the VFX for Cyborg were done. I’m so happy for Ray. #SnyderCut #Cyborg pic.twitter.com/00pn7RDrNU
Well, we know Ray Fisher is hyped. We just hope he gets to keep his job.
2.
MARTIN SCORSESE CONFIRMS:— Raphael 🦇 (@RaphsidentEvil) March 15, 2021
Zack Snyder's Justice League is true auteur cinema. 3.5/4 stars. pic.twitter.com/x2tqy6Cny5
Cleary the writer is not a fan of Marvel’s films
3.
ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE is a masterpiece. Snyder brings his brilliant technical & emotional storytelling to an awesome continuation of what he beautifully built in MAN OF STEEL & BvS. Great mix of soundtrack & score. 1.33 aspect ratio is incredibly immersive. Loved R-Rating. pic.twitter.com/JWbZx9041K— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) March 14, 2021
Well damn, a masterpiece? Word?
4.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League is my new favorite comic book movie. It’s the perfect follow up to Batman v Superman, and a terrific conclusion (for now) to Zack’s arc. While there were a few weak points, they were outweighed by the story and chemistry of the cast. Full review soon. pic.twitter.com/kcuegjjizy— Thomas Polito (@PolitoThomas) March 15, 2021
Hmmmmmm.
5.
Streets are saying the 3rd act of Zack Snyder's Justice League is on par with Infinity War and Endgame pic.twitter.com/MXgGmtuJO3— T'Challa Stan #TeamKong (@KhameekJ03) March 14, 2021
We shall see about that.
6.
Let me be clear.... I FREAKING LOVED @ZackSnyder JUSTICE LEAGUE!!! So did my wife and my son! It’s a spectacular adventure! The #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement is the biggest fan movement I’ve ever experienced! Happy to take part!— robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 16, 2021
Sounds good.
7.
Zack Snyder's Justice League is a rollercoaster of emotions.— Ω meg #SXSW Ω (@wondermeg_) March 14, 2021
A story about being united, and helping one another reach their potential. Each hero shines throughout. A perfect balance of heart and humor.
The universe built in the film has you wanting more.@snydercut#SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/Q366CqjRdC
This movie sounds epic.
8.
Since the Social Embargo is lifted,— Mr. Will-iam. 🅙 (@bestever23) March 14, 2021
Zack Snyder's Justice League is stunning, epic, funny and hits you right in the feels.
If Avengers Endgame was Marvel’s Best Movie ever than ZSJL is WB’s Best Movie ever. Not Just DC Comics. It’s that great. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/GH7zGbLg20
This could be capping on an astronomical level.
9.
ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE is the first film to prove the notion of superheroes as the modern myth. A towering achievement in comic book adaptation that cares as deeply about its characters and its themes as much as its epic-scale spectacle. Better than we could have imagined. pic.twitter.com/tmdYoHvNRK— James Preston Poole @ SXSW 2021 (@JamesPPoole) March 15, 2021
Damn, we guess this person didn’t see Logan, Captain America: Civil War, Winter Soldier, the last two Avengers’ films, or Black Panther.
10.
Both critics and fans are saying that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the “Best DC movie ever”. The world is healing 😭#SnyderCut ♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/phCxcvlgLf— 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) March 16, 2021
Reaching?