HomeCelebrity News

Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts

Posted 14 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Man using credit card to pay bills

Source: Westend61 / Getty


President Joe Biden, or “Moneybagg Joe” as the Twitter streets have named him, signed into law a sweeping COVID-19 relief bill that insured Americans will be collecting a light bag. The Biden Bucks have started to arrive in some bank accounts via direct deposit, and Twitter is letting everyone know that they’ve got their cash in hand with some hilarious results.

The phrase “direct deposit” began trending on Twitter Saturday morning (March 13) with some people claiming they’ve gotten a bit of cash in their bank accounts. In a Washington Post report on Friday (March 12), one Virginia man said he found a pending post in his bank account, “IRS TREAS 310 – TAXEIP3” to the tune of $6, 892.90 for him and his five family members.

Under the new law, single filers can expect to receive as much as $1,400 if they make under $80,000 according to reports. Another key component of the law is that single filers need to have an AGI under $75,000 to qualify for the $1,400 payment, with joint filers earning a combined $2,800 and an additional $1,400 for each dependent.

The new American Rescue Plan has slightly stricter payment stipulations than the relief laws that went into place under the former administration, which was said to appease moderate Democrats who balked at the costs much like their conservative and Republican counterparts.

It appears that those individuals who have previously received refunds from the IRS via direct deposit have their information on file with the government agency and should be among the first to receive their checks. For others, there might be some significant delays although the speed at which the IRS is working currently might be more favorable to those awaiting the boost than not.

The IRS previously had the “Get My Payment” tool live but it has been temporarily shut down, presumably due to people checking in droves to found out when they’ll be paid. Learn more about the EIP here.

Check out some of the reactions to people getting their direct deposit payments here.

Photo: Getty

Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Twinz: Fat Joe Says He And Notorious B.I.G. Were Working On A Project
 13 hours ago
03.13.21
15 items
Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts
 14 hours ago
03.13.21
Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Nears
 14 hours ago
03.13.21
13 items
Salt Bae Fondly Fed Another Man’s Girlfriend Salaciously Sliced Steak, Twitter Debates The Disrespect
 1 day ago
03.13.21
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split, Wedding Off
 1 day ago
03.12.21
Black Women Ride Out For Ari Fletcher After Vogue Editor Downplays Her Appearance In British Vogue
 1 day ago
03.13.21
Kanye West Changed His Phone Number, Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Have It
 2 days ago
03.12.21
Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Love After Oprah Interview
 2 days ago
03.12.21
15 items
No Clue: Stacey Dash Apologizes For Being Trump Stan, Black Twitter Isn’t Moved
 2 days ago
03.12.21
Rick Ross Paid $3.5 Milli In Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s Florida Home
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Michael Rainey Jr. Thinks Jay-Z, Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Are Sellouts
 3 days ago
03.11.21
8 items
Unlike Lil Baby, These Rappers Know How To Get Buckets On The Basketball Court
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Tariq AKA Michael Rainy Jr. Thinks Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Sold Out For VERZUZ Sale
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Walking Off Set When Criticized Over Meghan Markle Comments
 4 days ago
03.10.21
Photos
Close