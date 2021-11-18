HomeCelebrity News

Stevie J Accuses Faith Evans of Cheating In Viral Video, Twitter Feels He Got A Taste of His Own Medicine

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Bryan Michael Cox 16th Annual Music And Memory Pre-Grammy Brunch 2020

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Are they good or nah? A recent video has Twitter wondering what in the world is going on with Stevie J and Faith Evans?

Earlier in the month, news broke about Steebie, and Faith Evan’s three-year was coming to an end after he filed for divorce. A clip shared by blogger Tasha K featuring the reality star arguing with the R&B singer about her alleged cheating has social media scratching their heads and applauding her for giving him a taste of his own medicine.

In the clip, the couple can be seen arguing in what is presumed to be their home. Stevie J is recording the entire interaction trying to get answers out his wife about her allegedly creeping around. Most of what Stevie J is saying is censored but, we do hear him ask his wife if she was “happy” about cheating on him in the couple’s home with Faith telling him “Mmm-hmm,” and to “leave her alone.”

“Please leave me alone. I hate you!” Faith tells Stevie J. “I hate you too,” Stevie replies. “All I did was love you. How could you do that to me?” Stevie asks while Faith tries to snatch his phone from his hand.

This video surfacing comes after Faith shared a clip of the couple on the beach, doing cartwheels enjoying each other’s company giving the impression the couple was working through their issues.

How Tasha K got her hands on this footage is a mystery, but we wouldn’t put it past either Stevie J or his ex and the mother of his child Joseline Hernandez leaking it out. Hernandez was initially the one who claimed Faith Evans was cheating on Stevie J with younger men.

Twitter has been reacting to the shenanigans between Stevie J and Fatih Evans. You can peep the tweets in the gallery below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Stevie J Accuses Faith Evans of Cheating In Viral Video, Twitter Feels He Got A Taste of His Own Medicine  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

At least wait for Mona Scott Young and the Love & Hip Hop camera crew to arrive.

2.

We damn sure did.

3.

Yes, yes they are. 

4.

The tables have turned.

5.

LOL

6.

Tears

7.

Who hurt you? 

8.

9.

10.

Latest
10 items

Stevie J Accuses Faith Evans of Cheating In Viral Video, Twitter Feels He Got A Taste of His Own Medicine

 6 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Happy Birthday Mike Epps! Take A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest Movie Moments [Video]

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Mariah Carey Shares The First Look At Her Custom Dolce And Gabbana Gown For Her Upcoming Christmas Special

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Nick Cannon Talks His Talk Show, His Time At HU, Speaks On Negative Comments About His Kids + More!

 1 day ago
01.01.70

All In Together Now: The RZA Confirms An Ol’ Dirty Bastard Biopic Is In The Works

 1 day ago
06.06.84

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial After “No Black Pastors In Court” Comment

 3 days ago
04.01.83

Tabitha Brown Shares How Her Mother Is Always With Her

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Chico DeBarge Arrested For Drug Possession, Motorhome Impounded

 3 days ago
03.18.82

Astroworld Death Total Rises To 10 After 9-Year-Old Injured At Festival Passes Away

 4 days ago
01.01.70
20 items

Silk Sonic Release New Project ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ & Two-Step Twitter Approves

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close